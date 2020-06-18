Coronavirus: Positive tests soar in Orlando ahead of NBA restart | NBA News

The rate of positive coronavirus tests in the Orlando area has been soaring in recent days. The NBA hopes that doesn’t matter.

After spending weeks piecing together an incredibly elaborate series of health and safety protocols – the term testing appears 282 times in the document – the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) believe they have done what is required for the health and safety of the 22 teams among others that will be part of the growing season restart at the Disney campus near Orlando the following month.

Ready or maybe not, basketball is practically back.

“No one is suggesting that this is going to be an infection-free, guaranteed environment,” NBPA executive director Michele Roberts told The Associated Press. “I guess, unless we go to… well, where would we go? What state has the lowest rate? There is just no way of finding a sterile environment probably on this planet, but certainly, not in this country.”

Among the important points that were included in the protocols released to teams: players will undoubtedly be invited to wear what the league calls a proximity alarm that will trigger an audio alert if the person is six feet of another individual for a lot more than five seconds and therefore maybe not following social distancing instructions, plus they can choose to wear a ring that will generate a wellness assessment based on metrics such as for instance body temperature and respiratory and heart rate.

Players and staff will be given thermometers and a pulse oximeter so they can track their data and record it on the league’s daily health platform.

“I am optimistic about the NBA’s return-to-play policies and procedures,” said Denver coach Michael Malone, who found out last month he previously already beaten coronavirus after an antibody test showed he had the herpes virus. “They are going to do whatever it takes to make this the safest environment as possible. There are no guarantees and there will be a risk, but I feel confident in the measures to be taken pre-Orlando and once in Orlando.”

True, there will be a risk.

The league acknowledges that no plan can be perfect.

These protocols are made to promote prevention and mitigation strategies to reduce exposure to, and transmission of, the coronavirus, the league said. However, it is possible that staff, players, or other participants in the resumption of the 2019-20 season nonetheless might test positive or contract the coronavirus.

But by following strict rules – including regular testing, no leaving the Disney campus without returning to quarantine, no unauthorised guests, no family members being permitted to reach until late August with no spitting on the court – the NBA and the NBPA hope the danger is minimal as teams prepare for a Disney stay that could exceed three months for the teams that make the NBA Finals.

“It will still probably bother everybody that we are not home,” Miami center Bam Adebayo said. “But at the end of the day, we will be happy to play basketball.”

The NBA’s arrival at Disney is looming as the rate of positive tests round the state is rising, and officials such as for instance Florida governor Ron DeSantis are facing criticism for re-opening many parts of the state’s economy. But if NBA players aren’t venturing out among the public, the hope is that no matter what is being conducted beyond Disney’s fences, the quasi-bubble for basketball won’t be affected.

The rate of positive tests in Orange County, which includes Orlando, in the seven-day period ending on Tuesday was 6.5 per cent. For the a week immediately preceding that, it had been 2.5 per cent, meaning the rate has a lot more than doubled in a one-week span.

For tests conducted on Tuesday, state officials said that Orange County’s positive rate was 11.9 per cent – almost 10 times the rate of 1.4 per cent recorded as recently as June 3.

“It is concerning but not surprising,” Roberts said. “I have watched this governor behave as if the virus is an inconvenience as opposed to a virus. So I guess watching the way the state is adhering or not adhering to CDC guidelines, it is not surprising that these numbers would go up.”



















DeSantis has said Florida’s rising numbers reflect more testing and other facets, though the percentage of positive tests can be significantly greater than was the case just a couple of of weeks hence across the state and in the Orlando area.

The state’s agriculture commissioner, Nikki Fried, tweeted on Tuesday that DeSantis has lost get a handle on of Florida’s response to the pandemic and recklessly reopened the state regardless of the data screaming for caution.

DeSantis is a Republican. Fried may be the only elected Democrat to keep a statewide office.

“My solace is that our guys are not going to be out and about in the city of Orlando,” Roberts said. “The players will be flown in non-commercial, and they will essentially be on campus for the entirety of their stay until such time as their season ends.”

