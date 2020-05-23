Coronavirus: Police warn people not to flock to beaches and beauty spots over bank holiday weekend

Police are asking the general public to abide by lockdown restrictions as one other heat and sunny bank holiday weekend approaches.

Forces warned of a “notable rise” in visits to beaches and beauty spots following the relief of presidency coronavirus steering in England.

Leaders additionally referred to as for Muslims to have fun Eid, which marks the tip of the Ramadan holy month, at house over the weekend.





Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the total story, not simply the headlines

The Metropolitan Police stated that it was authorized to spend leisure time outdoors with solely these from the identical family, or a single member of a unique family in England.

“We have been made aware of a number of proposed plans for gatherings this weekend and we can only reiterate the importance of sticking to the government guidelines,” stated Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor.

Read extra

“Restrictions round actions that do not assist social distancing stay the identical, that means that group sport, out of doors barbecues or events, and different gatherings are nonetheless not permitted.

“We do not wish to use means of enforcement, but where deemed necessary, officers will take action against those that disregard restrictions.”

Downing Street urged the general public to “continue to abide by the social distancing rules”.

The prime minister’s official spokesperson instructed a Westminster briefing: “We recognise the sacrifices which the public are making but as we head into the long weekend we must all renew our efforts.”

The previous week has seen people flock to the coast throughout a heatwave, sparking considerations round overcrowding in carparks and on beaches.

Dorset Police stated there had been a “notable rise in the number of people visiting the county’s beaches, parks, forests and beauty spots” since restrictions had been eased on 13 May.

No hype, simply the recommendation and evaluation you want

left Created with Sketch.



proper Created with Sketch.



1/7 People benefit from the sunshine on Birling Gap seaside on May 20, 2020 close to Eastbourne Getty Images 2/7 Seagulls are perched on a road lamp as beachgoers bask within the solar on Brighton Beach EPA 3/7 People head to the seaside as England basks in sunshine in Blackpool Getty Images 4/7 Parts of the nation had been anticipated to attain 29 levels celsius, luring sunbathers and testing the capability of parks and beaches to accommodate social distanced crowds. Getty Images 5/7 Beachgoers bask within the solar on Brighton Beach in Brighton EPA 6/7 People benefit from the scorching climate at Bournemouth seaside in Dorset PA 7/7 People benefit from the scorching climate at Bournemouth seaside in Dorset PA

1/7 People benefit from the sunshine on Birling Gap seaside on May 20, 2020 close to Eastbourne Getty Images 2/7 Seagulls are perched on a road lamp as beachgoers bask within the solar on Brighton Beach EPA 3/7 People head to the seaside as England basks in sunshine in Blackpool Getty Images 4/7 Parts of the nation had been anticipated to attain 29 levels celsius, luring sunbathers and testing the capability of parks and beaches to accommodate social distanced crowds. Getty Images

5/7 Beachgoers bask within the solar on Brighton Beach in Brighton EPA 6/7 People benefit from the scorching climate at Bournemouth seaside in Dorset PA 7/7 People benefit from the scorching climate at Bournemouth seaside in Dorset PA

Chief Constable James Vaughan stated people had additionally been violating the legislation by staying in a single day in caravans, tents and holiday properties.

He added: “If too many people flock to these locations, social distancing can’t be achieved.

“We’re asking people to think twice about what they’re doing – is it safe and is it fair – and do the right thing. Each of us needs to take responsibility for controlling the spread of coronavirus.”

He warned that RNLI lifeguards are not working a full service patrolling beaches.

Watch extra

Officials in Cumbria appealed for members of the general public not to go to the Lake District.

Colin Cox, the county’s director of public well being, stated: “I understand that people may feel their individual visit won’t cause a problem, but when thousands of people have the same idea then that has the potential to create genuine issues.”

Derbyshire Constabulary, which polices the Peak District, stated native people had been left feeling weak and in danger by “large numbers” of tourists final weekend.

“In many parts of Derbyshire, particularly rural villages, social distancing is difficult with large numbers of visitors,” a spokesperson added.

North Wales Police issued a reminder that beneath Welsh legislation people ought to solely train of their native space and that restrictions remained extra stringent than these in England.

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Nigel Harrison stated: “We’ve continued to see people travelling totally unreasonable distances into north Wales, which is extremely disappointing.”

North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust stated coronavirus was “not over yet”, including: “We can in poor health afford to turn out to be complacent after all of the onerous work to date

“We all miss our loved ones, we are living through exceptional times, and we recognise the pressures the restrictions bring.”

The Muslim Council of Britain has issued steering on celebrating Eid in accordance with lockdown measures, as mosques stay closed.

“Though Eid is traditionally marked with congregational prayers in mosques and parks followed by parties amongst families and friends, Eid in the time of the coronavirus will look markedly different,” a spokesperson stated.

“Muslims are being encouraged to celebrate Eid in the same way as Ramadan: from home, and virtually with friends and family.”

Greater Manchester Police appealed for members of the general public not to journey to the Rusholme space, which usually sees massive celebrations, and stated there could be a “dedicated policing plan in place”.