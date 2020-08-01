Coronavirus plunges eurozone economy into historic recession

The coronavirus pandemic has plunged the eurozone economy into a historic recession with Spain suffering the biggest hit, figures published on Friday showed.

Eurozone gross domestic product fell 12.1 per cent between the first and second quarters of 2020, the sharpest drop in 25 years of records, following a decline of 3.6 per cent in the first quarter.

The Spanish economy shrank by 18.5 per cent in the three months to June, taking its total contraction in the first six months of this year to 22 per cent and wiping out all the gains made in the seven years since its last recession.

“It’s the kind of drop one would see in a war,” said José Ignacio Conde Ruiz, a professor of economics at Madrid’s Complutense University. “The only sector that grew was agriculture.”

France reported a quarter on quarter fall of 13.8 per cent for the second quarter, its biggest contraction since the second world war, taking the total reduction in output since the start of the year to 19 per cent.

Italy’s economy shrank by 12.4 per cent quarter on quarter, the steepest contraction in nearly four decades. The country is mired in its fourth recession in just over a decade and its economy was already shrinking before the pandemic hit. The second-quarter contraction took output back to levels…