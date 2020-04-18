Coronavirus: Parks and graveyards must remain open despite UK lockdown, government says

Graveyards and parks must remain open despite the coronavirus lockdown, the Communities Secretary has stated.

Funerals can nonetheless go forward with shut members of the family and it was flawed to show mourners away, Robert Jenrick stated.

At Downing Street’s each day coronavirus briefing on Saturday, Mr Jenrick stated he had “made it clear” to councils that every one parks must remain open, after some closed their gates in current weeks.





Lockdown measures have been harder for these with no backyard or open house and parks wanted to be accessible for “the health of the nation”.

He additionally turned emotional as he talked of 13-year-old Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab, from Brixton, who died after contracting Covid-19.

That tragedy was compounded by the very fact his household couldn’t attend his funeral, Mr Jenrick stated.

“That is not right and it shouldn’t have happened,” he added.

“For readability, funerals can go forward with shut household current.

“Social distancing measures must be respected, but families must have the opportunity to say a respectful goodbye to those that they love.”

Mr Jenrick additionally stated ministers can be issuing extra steerage on funerals shortly.





He added: “I’m additionally asking councils to maintain open or certainly to reopen cemeteries and graveyards… for folks to make that non-public go to and search solace on the grave of somebody you’ve beloved or to privately lay flowers.

“There have been occasions in my life when I’ve wanted to try this.

“These are small steps, but small mercies can make a difference.”

Police have additionally come below fireplace amid accusations of a heavy handed interpretation of the rules.

Ministers introduced on Thursday that the UK’s lockdown would proceed for a minimum of one other three weeks, warning this was not the time to squander the progress made towards Covid-19.