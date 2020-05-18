Coronavirus pandemic in the US

CNN readers from round the world have requested greater than 90,000 questions on coronavirus.

Here are the solutions to a few of the hottest questions:

Q: What’s so completely different about coronavirus that we’ve got to close down companies? Why follow social distancing now, after we didn’t throughout the SARS and swine flu epidemics?

A: Unlike SARS and swine flu, the novel coronavirus is each extremely contagious and particularly lethal, CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta mentioned.

“SARS was also a coronavirus, and it was a new virus at the time,” Gupta mentioned. “In the end, we know that SARS ended up infecting 8,000 people around the world and causing around 800 deaths. So very high fatality rate, but it didn’t turn out to be very contagious.”

The swine flu, or H1N1, “was very contagious and infected some 60 million people in the United States alone within a year,” Gupta mentioned. “But it was far less lethal than the flu even — like 1/3 as lethal as the flu.”

What makes the novel coronavirus completely different is that “this is both very contagious … and it appears to be far more lethal than the flu as well,” Gupta mentioned. “So both those things, in combination I think, are why we’re taking this so seriously.”

Q: Can coronavirus be transferred by individuals’s sneakers? How do I defend youngsters who crawl or play on the ground?

A: Yes, coronavirus can reside on the soles of sneakers, however the threat of getting Covid-19 from sneakers seems to be low.

A report published by the CDC highlighted a examine from a hospital in Wuhan, China, the place this coronavirus outbreak started.

The soles of medical employees’ sneakers have been swabbed and analyzed, and the examine discovered that the virus was “widely distributed” on flooring, pc mice, trash cans and door knobs. But it’s vital to notice the examine was carried out in a hospital, the place the virus was concentrated.

It’s nonetheless doable to select up coronavirus on the bottoms of your sneakers by working errands, nevertheless it’s unlikely you’ll get sick from it as a result of individuals don’t typically contact the soles of their sneakers after which their faces. Because Covid-19 is a respiratory illness, the CDC advises wearing a mask while in public and washing your fingers regularly– the correct way.

If you have got babies who crawl or repeatedly contact the ground, it’s a good suggestion to take your sneakers off as quickly you get residence to stop coronavirus or micro organism from spreading on the flooring.

Q: Can you catch coronavirus greater than as soon as? Or does an individual develop into immune or have long-term immunity to the virus?

A: It’s too early to know for certain. But different coronaviruses, like ones that trigger the widespread chilly, may give us clues.

With “common cold coronaviruses, you don’t actually have immunity that lasts for very long, and so we don’t know the answer with this specific coronavirus,” mentioned Dr. Celine Gounder, a professor of medication and infectious illnesses at the New York University School of Medicine.

“That’s actually going to be one of the challenges with designing a vaccine is how do you actually cause the immunity to last long enough to protect you.”