Coronavirus pandemic has sparked interest in online swinging, dating app data shows

Threesome dating app “3Fun” reported a constant uptick in the variety of messages sent out in between its 721,927 active users because lockdowns started in March.

“Social distancing makes offline meetings tough … That means most open-minded people are trying to meet new friends online during the pandemic,” spokesperson Jennifer White said in a statement

“Once the pandemic is over, they will finally meet offline for the first time and live out their fantasies together.”

And the very best location to pin down a ménage à trois? The Big Apple, where 22,874 randy locals are active on the app, one of the most of any state.

And the variety of messages sent out per user in New York City in between April and June was 3 times that of San Diego, the app reported.

Los Angeles was 2nd with 12,228 users on the app and Houston came in 3rd with 9,068 Other cities to make the top 10 in gamers consisted of Chicago, Las Vegas and San Antonio.

