Coronavirus pandemic could be over within two years – WHO head

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) states he hopes the coronavirus pandemic will be over in under two years.

Speaking in Geneva on Friday, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated the Spanish influenza of 1918 took two years to get rid of.

But he included that present advances in innovation could make it possible for the world to stop the infection “in a shorter time”.

“Of course with more connectiveness, the virus has a better chance of spreading,” he stated.

“But at the same time, we have also the technology to stop it, and the knowledge to stop it,” he kept in mind, worrying the significance of “national unity, global solidarity”.

The lethal influenza of 1918 eliminated a minimum of 50 million individuals.

The coronavirus has actually up until now eliminated practically 800,000 individuals and contaminated 22.7 million more.

What can we learn from the Spanish Flu?

How they attempted to suppress a pandemic in 1918

