Coronavirus pandemic: Children aged 12 and over should wear masks – WHO

Media playback is unsupported on your gadget Coronavirus: How to wear a face covering

The World Health Organization (WHO) has actually released assistance stating children over the age of 12 should wear masks, in line with suggested practice for grownups in their nation or location.

It confesses little is understood about how children transfer the infection however mentions proof that teens can contaminate others in the very same method as grownups.

Children aged 5 and under should not generally wear masks, the WHO stated.

More than 800,000 individuals have actually now passed away with coronavirus worldwide.

At least 23 million cases of infection have been registered, according to Johns Hopkins University, with the majority of them taped in the United States, Brazil and India.

However the real variety of individuals who have had the infection is thought to be far greater, due to inadequate screening and asymptomatic cases.

The numbers have actually been increasing once again in nations as varied as South Korea, EU states and Lebanon.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has actually stated he hopes the pandemic will be over in 2 years however a leading clinical advisor in the UK alerted Covid -19 may never ever be eliminated, with individuals requiring routine vaccinations.

What is the WHO assistance for children and masks?

The advice published on the WHO website covers 3 …