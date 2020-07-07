Coronavirus pandemic around the world

The cough has keep coming back, without warning and seemingly for no reason; so has the fatigue. True, neither are as debilitating as when I had the actual virus, nevertheless they are right back.

Like many others, I am now coming to recognize that I am living and experiencing the long tail of Covid-19.

I got infected back in mid-April. The onset of symptoms came quickly. I suddenly noticed I was feeling very tired and I had a brand new cough. I obtained tested and the morning after I received a telephone call from the medical center, I had tested positive for coronavirus.

The virus is like a tornado. When it lands, it swirls through the body, causing chaos, confusion, coughs, wreaking damage to each organ it touches. Some won’t survive its visit. For those who do, when it went, one surveys the injury to the human landscape and realizes it’s much more than first thought. My symptoms were on the milder side: I never had breathing difficulties, or loss of sense or smell. I was wiped-out tired and I had “the cough,” which has now returned.

I have tested negative for the virus and positive for the antibodies, and my doctor says it won’t reunite. But you can find days when I feel that it has.

I am also discovering new areas of damage: I’ve now become incredibly clumsy. I was never the most lissome person, no one ever called me graceful, but my clumsiness is off the chart. If I reach for a glass, or take something out of a cupboard, I will knock it, or drop it on the floor. I have tripped over the curb and gone flying. I fall over furniture. It is as if that section of my brain, which subconsciously adjusts hand and movement to obstacles it sees, isn’t working.

At times there exists a sense of mild confusion. The micro delay in a thought, the hesitation with a word. Nobody would notice but me.

For those who have perhaps not had Covid, or witnessed the mess it results in, again, I urge you, do what you may can to prevent this tornado.

It will roar through the body — kill some on the way — injure all in its path — and then once you think “well, thank God that’s gone,” look around, the damage is strewn everywhere and will also be with you long after the crisis has passed.

