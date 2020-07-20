Coronavirus pandemic: 63 percent of Americans believe their job will ‘never return to normal,’ poll claims

Fifty-nine percent of those surveyed said they currently can’t use shared spaces in the workplace without fear. Another 36 percent of respondents said they’re afraid they can’t return to normal work lives without putting their families at risk of potential infection.

COMPANY SHARES SHOCKING MODEL OF FUTURE REMOTE WORKER AS PANDEMIC CONTINUES

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Torch, the survey found 63 percent of employed respondents said they believe their job will never return to normal and they anticipate they’ll work remotely for at least the remainder of the year.

And just over six in 10 employed respondents believe their boss didn’t handle the transition to remote working as well as they could have.

Of employed respondents, another 67 percent of those surveyed said they believe their employer doesn’t understand how hard it is to work remotely when employees have children at home.

Even those without children are having trouble focusing while working from home; 64 percent of respondents shared they aren’t as productive due to their increased stress and anxiety surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

And the thought of using public transportation again to commute to work is a source of high stress and anxiety for seven in 10 respondents.

With all of this stress and anxiety, it’s no wonder 64 percent of employed respondents believe their workplace should allow for more flexibility on remote working once things start returning to normal.

Seven in 10 employed respondents even said that as they continue to work remotely, it would be helpful to have a work coach to help them.

“CEOs can provide resources for remote workers, update policies and make cultural changes, however, the support that your employee receives from a one-on-one relationship with a coach or mentor is irreplaceable,” said Cameron Yarbrough, CEO of Torch.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Respondents were also asked to look to the future and think about what the world will look like under the new normal post-coronavirus. Nearly three-quarters of respondents believe that people should no longer shake hands in order to prevent the spread of germs.

And specifically in terms of office spaces, 45 percent of those surveyed shared they believe companies will start requiring employees to take their temperatures before entering. Another 43 percent of respondents said they believe companies will start hosting more virtual meetings in order to limit the spread of germs.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS’ CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Seventy-four percent of employed respondents also believe that workplaces will also transition to virtual interviews for new hires.And when respondents themselves start returning to their pre-coronavirus work lives, 20 percent said they plan on greeting people with a wave six feet away to be safe.

“For years we’ve talked about the ‘future of work.’ This pandemic shows us that the ‘future’ is now,” added Yarbrough. “We’re in a stage where adopting remote work flexibility is the norm and not just the practice of progressive companies.”

This story was originally published by SWNS.