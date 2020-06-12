Coronavirus: Oxford United confirm two positive tests | Football News







Oxford United have confirmed two members of employees examined positive for Covid-19 throughout the newest spherical of tests.

The League One membership stated all first-team gamers and employees had beforehand examined adverse in two earlier tests, however Thursday’s tests confirmed two positive outcomes.

A membership assertion learn: “Those involved will now be off site and asked to self-isolate for 10 days as a precaution.

“Neither had signs and might train independently inside the present tips whereas they’re away from the membership.

“The medical group will keep in touch with them on a day-to-day foundation and all gamers will nonetheless be finishing their each day medical questionnaire and temperature checks, with common testing persevering with.

“The club has notified the necessary medical channels and the EFL and all measures have been taken internally to ensure that the highest levels of safety and hygiene are maintained throughout the club.”

Despite the two positive outcomes, Oxford boss Karl Robinson says a pleasant match organized for Saturday towards an unnamed opponent ought to nonetheless go forward.

“We have thoroughly reviewed everything we have been doing this week and are satisfied that everything has been done with player and staff welfare as a priority,” stated Robinson.

“We have learned to be flexible and we will adapt once again but the message to all the fans is to respect the guidelines that we are all living by right now, and most importantly, stay safe.”

Oxford face Portsmouth within the League One play-off semi-finals, with the primary leg going down at Fratton Park on July 3.

Earlier this week Portsmouth revealed two of their gamers had examined positive.