Coronavirus: Over £22bn set to be wiped from UK domestic tourism industry due to pandemic

Over £22 billion is set to be wiped from the UK’s domestic tourism industry due to the coronavirus pandemic and stringent restrictions on public life, in accordance to the appearing chief govt officer of Visit Britain.

Speaking to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport choose committee, Patricia Yates additionally stated conversations had been ongoing about an extra financial institution vacation in October to prolong the vacation season and help the struggling tourism industry.

Highlighting the extreme blow to the sector from Covid-19 and a nationwide lockdown enforced since March, she informed MPs: “Every time we do the modelling the figures worsen.





Ms Yates added: “So for inbound, I imply we had been trying in the beginning of this 12 months at about £26.6bn coming from inbound tourism, we reckon a £15bn drop on that.

“And for domestic, an industry that’s normally worth about £80bn – a £22bn drop on that. And that’s actually before we’ve factored in the quarantine because we don’t clearly quite know what the measures are going to look like.”

Ms Yates, the appearing chief of Visit Britain, a public physique funded by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, stated the industry had misplaced the advantage of the 2 financial institution holidays in May, and that an extra financial institution vacation in October across the half time period break, was an “idea being considered”.

“What we need to do is not just generate people in July and August, but really extend the season this year for the domestic marker,” she stated.

She stated whereas it will be the hope that domestic tourism this summer time may choose up the slack and assist alleviate among the losses from the worldwide sector, a “lack of confidence” amongst folks round travelling is a priority.

She stated: “You’ve got a collapse of the supply industry as well as collapse of demand and really to get British tourism up and running this summer, and the summer is hugely important, you’re going to need that domestic audience. I think the worrying thing we see is the lack of confidence in the British public about travelling.”

“So there’s a real job to be done there, given that it has to be the year of domestic tourism, there’s a real job to be done there in convincing people that it’s socially responsible to travel and enjoy a holiday. And that it’s safe to do so.”