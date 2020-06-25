Coronavirus: Over 1,000 MS Zaandma passengers file lawsuit

A class action lawsuit has been filed against Holland America and its parent company Carnival Corp. for more than 1,000 passengers of its MS Zaandam cruise liner, accusing the organization of carelessly exposing them to COVID-19.

The complaint alleges that Carnival Corp. and Holland America were negligent in their failing woefully to safeguard against and mitigate risk of coronavirus infection for their passengers aboard the Zaandam in March – following the company became aware of outbreaks on its other ships, including the Diamond Princess.

‘This cruise was a deadly nightmare,’ Kenny Byrd of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP, among the lawyers representing two passengers named in the suit, Leonard C. Lindsay and Carl E.W. Zehner, told DailyMail.com.

‘Carnival and Holland were well aware that COVID-19 was spreading like wildfire throughout its ships, and Mr. Lindsay and Mr. Zehner along with hundreds of other passengers suffered the consequences,’ Byrd said.

In addition to seeking unspecified monetary damages for the affected Zaandam passengers, the suit is also demanding the company reform its safety protocol in future cruises to prevent any similar outbreaks.

A class action lawsuit has been filed against Holland America and its parent company Carnival Corp. for more than 1,000 passengers aboard its MS Zaandam cruise liner, accusing the organization of carelessly exposing them to COVID-19

The complaint alleges that Carnival Corp. and Holland America were negligent inside their failing to do something to safeguard against and mitigate risk of coronavirus infection for their passengers aboard the Zaandam after the company became conscious of outbreaks on its other ship (Pictured: passengers are noticed aboard the Zaandam since it enters Panama City)

The safety protocols the suit says Holland American and Carnival must adopt on future cruises:

Disclose to future passengers the character and rate of threat of communicable illness on the ships

Implement disinfection and sanitization procedures on their ships throughout and between sailings

Implement proper social and physical distancing protocols

Disembark and quarantine passengers when the cruise line becomes aware of an elevated risk of a communicable illness on board

Cancel or discontinue the operation of cruises once they become aware of a deadly pathogen or something similar on the ships

Carnival Corp. is currently being investigated by Congress for the handling of the coronavirus onboard its fleet of ships.

The MS Zaandam began its South American Voyage in Buenos Aires, Argentina on March 7 and was originally scheduled to summarize sailing fourteen days later in San Antonio, Chile, on March 21.

However, on March 13, Holland America, alongside several other major cruise lines, announced it would be suspending operations for at least 30 days following the World Health Organization declared coronavirus a worldwide pandemic.

The following morning, the Zaandam attemptedto dock in Argentina nevertheless the request was rejected. The ship then attempted to come back to Punta Arenas, Chile, where it had previously stopped but again the cruise liner was turned away.

The passengers were then informed the remaining of their trip was canceled on March 15, and the ship then continued sailing without any set destination.

‘After ports in Chile and Argentina refused to allow the ship to dock, plaintiffs were forced to remain onboard the ship, with crew members and other passengers reporting Covid-19 symptoms,’ notes Tousley Brain partner Jason Dennett, who co-represents the plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

‘Holland and Carnival had no plan, and provided passengers with no information, about when or where the ship would dock and Plaintiffs would be allowed to disembark.’

Despite multiple crew members and passengers exhibiting symptoms of herpes, the suit claims that passengers continued to gather in large crowds, attending cruiseship events and sharing meals together beneath the encouragement of Holland America staff.

The suit, as observed by DailyMail.com, also claims Holland America even instituted additional group activities, such as trivia nights and dance parties, to help entertain the passengers while they certainly were stranded at sea.

It wasn’t until higher than a week after being denied entry Punta Arenas that the ship began implementing measures to prevent COVID-19 exposure among passengers and crew, the suit claims.

‘Despite knowing of the risk and dangers of Covid-19 exposure on its ships, Holland America and Carnival put no meaningful screening or preventative measures in place on the cruises prior to departure and negligently continued to encourage guests to gather and mingle even as the virus spread through the passengers and crew,’ Byrd said.

Beginning on March 22, guests were asked to isolate themselves inside their cabins. Their meals were delivered to them by crew members who also handled their laundry services.

The claimants say that prior to that date, the ship offered no-forewarning that some passengers and crew members on the ship were exhibiting flu-like symptoms, however the suit claims Holland America were aware of the growing citizenry of ill passengers for several days.

By March 24, approximately 30 passengers and 47 crew members had reported to the Zaandam’s infirmary with respiratory issues or flu-like symptoms. Within a matter of days, 20 more passengers would report feeling ill and began experiencing symptoms associated with COVID-19.

The Zaandam then rendezvoused with the MS Rotterdam at sea off the coast of Panama, which delivered COVID-19 tests, ventilators along with other supplies to the vessel. Some patients with no symptoms or disease were transferred from the Zaandam to the Rotterdam.

The two ships also obtained permission traveling through the Panama Canal.

The Zaandam (left) then rendezvoused with the MS Rotterdam at sea off the coast of Panama, which delivered COVID-19 tests, ventilators along with other supplies to the vessel. The two ships also obtained permission to travel through the Panama Canal (pictured on March 28)

Passengers of Holland America’s cruiseship Zaandam are transferred to the Rotterdam cruiseship in Panama City bay on March 28

A patient is taken off the the Zaandam cruise ship after it reached Port Everglades

On March 27, while still onboard the MS Zaandam, Carl Zehner, of Davidson County, Tennessee, said that he began experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. Eventually, Zehner received a COVID-19 test, and the outcome showed he was positive for herpes. At that time, he was relocated to some other area of the ship.

Following an extended debate among local officials about which Florida port would accept the vessel, on April 2, the Zaandam was sooner or later given permission to dock and disembark passengers at Port Everglades.

Between the Zaandam and Rotterdam, a total of 107 passengers and 143 crew members had presented flu-like symptoms at the time of docking.

Some passengers disembarked, where they certainly were taken, when possible, to hospitals or provided with method of traveling to their homes, where they then remained in self-quarantine.

Zehner and fellow plaintiff Leonard Lindsay, that are a married couple, both remained on the MS Zaandam, because no local hospital would accept Zehner, whose condition had worsened significantly.

He was eventually airlifted off of the ship on April 5 after an Orlando hospital consented to accept him as someone. He remained on a ventilator for around three weeks. As of Wednesday, after having a couple facility transfers and a release home, that he still hadn’t made the full recovery.

Lindsay, meanwhile, remained aboard until April 9 and was not tested for coronavirus while on the ship.

While 250 people in total exhibited flu-like symptoms on board the Zaandam and Rotterdam, Holland America say they’re not able to provide a rely on how many people tested positive for coronavirus.

‘We do not have sufficient information to answer this question,’ a spokesperson told USA Today. ‘10 (nine guests and one crew) positive tests were conducted on board using a point of care serology rapid test, but these are not an approved method of confirming COVID-19 cases, per U.S. CDC or FDA.’

It wasn’t until higher than a week after being denied entry Punta Arenas that the ship began implementing measures to prevent COVID-19 exposure among passengers and crew, the suit claims (pictured: a passenger looks out the window as the Rotterdam cruise ship finds Port Everglades alongside the Zaandam)

While 250 people in total exhibited flu-like symptoms on board the Zaandam and Rotterdam, Holland America say they’re not able to provide a rely on how many people tested positive for coronavirus (pictured: A passenger from Zaandam is taken from an ambulance at the Broward Health Medical Center on April 2)

During Zaandam’s limbo at sea, four passengers died, and a Zaandam crew member who was taken up to hospital on April 3 died five days later from complications brought on by COVID-19.

Two of the four deaths on board the Zaandam have now been blamed on COVID-19, the cruise line said in April. The company hasn’t provided an update on the other two deaths.

As of Thursday, significantly more than 9.5 million people across the globe have tested positive for coronavirus, with 483,247 deaths.

The lawsuit states claims for negligence, gross negligence, negligent infliction of emotional distress, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, and seeks compensatory damages as well as medical monitoring and injunctive relief.

While Carnival Corp. has suspended its cruise services for now, the company has previously announced intentions to begin with operating again as early as September 1, ‘potentially posing grave threats to their passengers, crew members, and the public health,’ the lawsuit claims.

In a statement to DailyMail.com, a Holland America spokesperson said: ‘Our response through the duration of this process has put the safety and well-being of our guests and crew as the priority, and has been informed by guidance by leading government agencies, including U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization, plus the evolving understanding from the medical community on most useful protocols.

‘Holland America Line will not comment on pending litigation,’ the statement continued.