Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed a leisure of among the nation’s coronavirus guidelines relating to outside sport

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed that some sporting actions can resume in Scotland as a part of a leisure of the coronavirus guidelines.

As of Friday, outside actions corresponding to golf, bowls, tennis and fishing can restart however with members conserving a two-metre distance from others always and following strict hygiene practices.

More to comply with…