Coronavirus outbreaks identified at 4 sororities at Kansas State University

Residents of those Greek homes have actually been informed to quarantine for 2 week from the day the break out was stated. Alpha Delta Pi and Alpha Xi Delta have 6 cases each, while Chi Omega and Kappa Delta have 5 cases each, the Riley County Health Department statedFriday
At Kansas State, occasion licenses related to fraternity and sorority companies through September 10 have actually been canceled or withdrawed.
“It is no longer deemed safe to hold these events in person and they may not take place,” the county stated in a declaration.
Meantime, the University of Kansas reported a 10% positivity rate amongst its Greek neighborhood, with 270 members of sororities and fraternities there checking favorable. That school, in Lawrence, has to do with 75 miles fromKansas State