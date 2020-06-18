Coronavirus outbreak reported in Hawaii’s largest nursing home

The staff member was confirmed to be positive on June 12 after exposure to an infected person outside of the nursing home. The four residents, all of whom are an area of the same unit as the infected employee, later tested positive. At least one resident has been hospitalized whilst the other three are currently in isolation.

Hale Nani Rehabilitation and Nursing Center began testing all residents and staff on June 16 and can continue to achieve this over the next few weeks, per the newspaper. Overall, the nursing home employees some 550 people. About 250 residents live at the facility.

“The outbreak so far is confined to one ward that has 17 total residents. You keep on testing weekly until no positives are found so that you know this facility is disease-free,” said Dr. Scott Miscovich, who owns Premier Medical Group Hawaii, that is conducting the COVID-19 tests.

“This is a respiratory virus that bodies have never seen. Until we develop a vaccine, this will continue to spread. People should not be listening to any myths that the summer or change in weather will lessen our exposure,” he added, according to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

The nursing home is just allowing “essential visitors or vendors” to enter, who should be screened before entering and wear personal protective equipment, such as a breathing apparatus, while inside.

“The most important thing we can do to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks in nursing homes is to ensure facilities are implementing proven infection control procedures,” Janice Okubo, a spokesperson for the Hawaii Department of Health, told the newspaper.

“Unfortunately, not all clusters are avoidable, but having sound infection control strategies in place can minimize the frequency and extent of clusters of COVID-19 in nursing homes,” she added.

The news employs the Aloha State’s Gov. David Ige extended the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine for all arriving travelers earlier in the day this month in a bid to help keep coronavirus cases in the hawaiian islands low.

Ige said the rule is being extended to the finish of July as the state works to solidify a screening process that could soon allow travelers to return in some capacity.

Officials said they’re planning to install thermal screening stations and facial recognition technology at the airports by the finish of the entire year. Ige said the technology would be used only to track people within the airport during the screening process.

Ige enacted a mandatory self-quarantine for several arriving tourists and residents in March.

Hawaii has on the list of lowest COVID-19 infection and mortality rates in the country. To date, Hawaii has reported 744 cases of COVID-19 and 17 virus-linked deaths, based on official estimates.

The Associated Press contributed for this report.