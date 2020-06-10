Coronavirus outbreak closes two textile factories in Gyumri – Panorama

Two textile factories in Armenia’s second largest metropolis Gyumri suspended on Monday operations, following the invention of a number of instances of the novel coronavirus illness amongst their workers. As Governor of Shirak province Tigran Petrosyan informed reporters at a briefing, the choice got here when round 40 workers from each factories examined optimistic for the virus. In his phrases, one of many factories could be allowed to open in the approaching days with due consideration of security measures, whereas the second will keep closed for two weeks. Currently, the workers of the each factories, round 400 individuals, are suggested to self-isolate.

In the estimates of the province authorities, 490 instances of Covid-19 have been registered, 200 out of them have recovered. The Infectious Hospital in Gyumri which is specialised in treating coronavirus sufferers, serves some 70 sufferers as of June 10.

“We have some free beds in the hospital which is envisaged for urgent cases. Some 700 people throughout the province are self-isolated with 109 of them tested positive for Covid-19, however those patients are asymptomatic or developed mild symptoms,” Petrosyan mentioned, including Shirak province has the mandatory assets to supply to the nation for mitigating the coronavirus epidemic.

To date, ten instances of deaths have been registered in the province because of coronavirus. All the sufferers had power illnesses, the governor mentioned.