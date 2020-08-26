Coronavirus outbreak at Maine nursing home and jail linked back to wedding reception

Since then, the virus has spread so fast, Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said, that it has infected people that didn’t even attend the wedding, including residents of a nursing home and inmates at a county jail. The outbreak claimed the life of one woman on Friday, according to hospital officials.

“A woman who never even attended the wedding or the reception but simply interacted with someone else who did attend … lost her life to this virus,” Maine Governor Janet Mills said at a news briefing on Tuesday

“Sixty people are now associated with that one outbreak, its impacts are widespread.” Mills said. “One person, one contact can light a match and spark a fire that we may be unable to put out.”

On Tuesday, Maine CDC said there was a total of 60 positive cases associated with the wedding and reception in Millinocket on August 7. Of those cases, only 22 were from individuals that attended the event. There are 14 secondary cases, meaning people who had close contact with someone who attended, and 24 tertiary cases, meaning someone who had close contact with a secondary. The agency also announced that there were outbreaks at Maplecrest Rehabilitation Center in Madison and at York County Jail in Alfred, both linked back to the wedding event. “What we are dealing with is a giant tube of glitter. You open a tube of glitter in your basement then two weeks later you are in the attic and all you find is glitter and have no idea how it got there,” Maine CDC…

