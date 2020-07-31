Coronavirus outbreak at Iceland distribution centre sees 51 workers test positive

A Iceland food distribution centre in Wiltshire has suffered a coronavirus outbreak with 51 workers becoming infected.

Some 21 employees at the depot in Swindon tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday, on top of another 30 who were confirmed to have the virus on Wednesday.

Food is handled at the XPO Logistics store for distribution to Iceland shops across the region, and all staff on site will now have the opportunity to be tested.

A mobile testing unit will be in place from this morning and will remain there for four days, with attendants seeking to test as many staff members as possible.

The site remains operational with infection control measures reinforced. People who have come into contact with those who have tested positive are now self-isolating.

An XPO spokesman said ‘Protecting our employees is our number one priority. We’re working closely with the local authorities and adhering to all local and Public Health England guidance to ensure the appropriate health and safety measures are in place.’

Health professionals from Swindon Borough Council visited the site this week and insisted they are confident that proper safety measures are in place.

Steve Maddern, the council’s director of public health, said ‘The offer of testing to everybody who works on site is a precautionary measure, but it is important that we act to help stop the spread of the virus within our workplaces and the local community in Swindon.

‘We are working closely with Public Health England and would like to thank XPO Logistics for their co-operation in this matter.

‘It is important that everyone in Swindon remains vigilant and takes steps to help reduce the spread of the virus at work, at home and when socialising after work.

‘This includes washing hands more often than usual for 20 seconds with soap and water, coughing and sneezing into tissues and promoting the ‘catch it, bin it, kill it’ approach, cleaning frequently touched surfaces regularly and minimising contact with other people as far as possible.’