Coronavirus outbreak among University of Washington Greek life; state sees 2nd-highest daily jump

At least 38 students living in nine fraternity houses tested COVID-19 positive. University officials said Public Health – Seattle & King County is leading the response, in coordination with the institution, to make contact with affected students.

“While we were pleased to see most of the houses had previously taken measures to reduce resident capacity by up to 50 percent this summer in response to COVID-19, those measures are not sufficient without vigilant, daily preventative measures, such as wearing face coverings, physical distancing and hand hygiene,” said Dr. Jeffrey Gottlieb, chair of the UW Advisory Committee on Communicable Diseases, in the release.

Fox News has reached out to the University of Washington with a request comment.

On June 29, the state reached its second-highest daily increase of new coronavirus cases at 569, according to data from the Washington State Department of Health. On June 19, the state had 619 new cases.

University and local public health officials, as well as the student-run Interfraternity Council, are reportedly engaging in a dynamic containment of the outbreak. UW Medicine also setup an on-campus testing facility within walking distance of the Greek houses.

Washington includes a total of 32,824 confirmed cases, 4,361 hospitalizations and 1,332 deaths, according to state data.

