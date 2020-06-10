Coronavirus: ‘Our home turned into a hospital overnight’

Image copyright

Mukul Garg wasn’t too worried when his 57-year-old uncle developed a fever on 24 April. Then, within 48 hours, two others in his group of 17 also became ill.

The symptoms trickled in as expected – temperatures spiked and voices grew hoarse with coughing.

Mr Garg initially chalked it as much as seasonal flu, unwilling to admit it may be coronavirus.

“Five or six people often fall sick together in this house, let’s not panic,” he told himself.

Over the next couple of days, five more individuals in the house showed Covid-19 symptoms. And the pit in his stomach grew.

Soon, the Garg family would become an unique coronavirus cluster as 11 of its 17 members tested positive.

“We met nobody from the outside and no-one entered our house. But even then the coronavirus entered our home, and infected one member after the other,” Mr Garg would later write in his blog, which has since attracted a huge selection of comments from readers.

The exhaustive account shows how a multi-generational family, a mainstay of Indian life, poses a unique challenge in the fight Covid-19.

The country’s stringent lockdown, which began on 25 March and lasted until this week, centered on keeping people at home, off its busy streets and out of packed public spaces.

But in India – where 40% of house holds comprise many generations (often three and even four living together under one roof) – home is a crowded place.

It’s also vulnerable because research shows that the virus is more likely to spread indoors.

“All families under lockdown become clusters the moment someone is infected, that is almost a given,” says virologist Dr Jacob John.

And, as the Gargs discovered, social distancing isn’t possible within large families, especially throughout a lockdown when you are already cut off from the outside world.

‘We felt so alone’

The Gargs live in a three-storey home in a packed neighbourhood in north-west Delhi.

Mr Garg, 33, his wife, 30, and their two daughters, aged six and two, survive the top floor, along with his parents and grand-parents.

On both floors below them live his uncles – his father’s brothers – and their families. Members range from a four-month-old baby to a bedridden grandfather of 90.

Contrary to cramped joint family homes where many people share a room and a bathroom, the Garg home is spacious. Each floor is about 250 square metres, roughly how big a doubles tennis court, with three bedrooms, en suite bathrooms and a kitchen.

And yet, herpes spread quickly, travelling across floors and infecting virtually all the adults in the house.

They identified patient zero – Mr Garg’s uncle – but the family is still unsure how that he caught herpes.

“We think it could be from a vegetable vendor or from someone at the grocery store because that was the only time anyone from the family stepped outside,” that he says.

But as the virus spread, fear and shame kept them from getting tested.

“We were 17 of us, but we felt so alone. We worried that if something happened to us, would anyone even come to the funeral because of the stigma associated with coronavirus?”

But in the very first week of May, when his 54-year-old aunt complained of breathlessness, the family rushed her to a hospital. And, Mr Garg says, they knew they all had to get tested.

‘The month of the disease’

All of May was spent fighting the virus.

Mr Garg says he would spend hours conversing with doctors on the phone, while everyone checked in on each other on WhatsApp daily.

“We also kept changing the position of the members depending on symptoms, so no two people with high fever were in the same room.”

Six of the 11 infected have co-morbidities – diabetes, heart problems and hypertension – which made them more susceptible.

“Overnight, our home became a Covid-19 healthcare centre with all of us taking turns to play nurse,” Mr Garg says

Virologists say large families are like any other cluster, except for the product range in ages.

“When you have a range of age groups sharing common spaces, the risk is disproportionately distributed, with the elderly at most risk,” says Dr Partho Sarothi Ray, a virologist.

This weighed heavily on Mr Garg, who concerned about his 90-year-old grandfather.

But the virus, which continues to confound medical professionals around the world, also held surprises for the Gargs.

It wasn’t unusual that he and his wife, both inside their early 30s, were asymptomatic. But it had been bewildering that his grandfather was also asymptomatic. And one family member, who had no comorbidities, was taken fully to hospital. The others showed typical symptoms.

Mr Garg says he wrote the blog because he wished to reach out to people worried about seeking help.

“In the beginning, we cared so much about what people would think. And reading the comments, it’s so nice to see people saying it’s ok if you get it, it’s not something to be ashamed of.”

In the second week of May, symptoms begun to vanish and the family watched as increasingly more negative tests rolled in, bringing relief. This was also when Mr Garg’s aunt was discharged from hospital after testing negative.

They finally felt just like the worst was over.

By the end of May – “the month of the disease” as Mr Garg called it – only three people, including him, were still positive.

On 1 June, they got tested for the third time and the outcome came back negative.

‘Our best and worst’

India’s large families may be a supply of support and care, but in addition friction and thorny property disputes. But at times like these they could also arrive at the rescue.

“Can you imagine an elderly person in quarantine all by themselves with no-one to help? Despite the challenges, joint families benefit from the young taking care of the old,” Dr John says.

Cases in India have sprinted after dark 250,000-mark, spurring a debate over whether the pandemic could threaten extended families, as teenagers worry about carrying the disease home to older family relations.

“It’s a system that has survived hundreds of years of an onslaught of Western values and colonisation,” says Prof Kiran Lamba Jha, who teaches sociology at Kanpur’s CSJM university. “Coronavirus is not going to destroy the joint family.”

The Gargs would agree.

Before the virus struck, the family was thriving. It was very nearly reminiscent of a 90s Bollywood flick, Mr Garg says.

“As a family, we had never spent so much time together than we did that first a month of the lockdown. It was also the happiest the family had ever been,” that he says, adding that it only caused it to be harder to view as one person after yet another fell sick.

“We saw one another at our best and worst but we arrived on the scene of it stronger,” he says.

“We’re still cautious about reinfection but right now, we’re basking in the glory that we managed to beat this virus and come out on the other side.”