Coronavirus: Only 8% of government target of 18,000 contract tracers appointed, minister admits

Only 1,500 individuals have been employed as half of the government’s purpose to recruit an 18,000-strong military of contact tracers by mid-May, a senior minister has stated.​

Brandon Lewis, the Northern Ireland secretary, admitted the government was lagging behind on its target to recruit 1000’s of individuals to trace and hint the unfold of coronavirus because the lockdown eases.

Asked what number of of the contact tracers have been appointed, Mr Lewis informed Sky News: “I don’t think we’ve got to 18,000 just yet, I think there’s about 15,000 applications, we’re looking to as you say get up to 18,000.”

Pushed once more on what number of of the 15,000 candidates have been appointed, he added: “As of this morning I’m not sure of exactly how many of the 15,000 have been hired, earlier in the week it was about 1,500, it would have gone up since then.”

