Coronavirus: Only 4 in 10 Covid-19 patients contacted at start of government’s ‘test and trace’ scheme, leaked figures show

Only 4 in 10 coronavirus patients recognized in the federal government’s new test-and-trace programme – and little greater than one-third of the contacts they named – have been contacted inside the first 4 days of the scheme’s operation, leaked figures obtained by Channel 4 News counsel.

The test-and-trace system is a key ingredient of the federal government’s plan to take Britain out of lockdown with out sparking a brand new spike in infections, and Boris Johnson has promised that will probably be “world-beating”.

Despite describing the primary few days of the scheme as "profitable", well being secretary Matt Hancock has up to now declined to offer figures on the quantity of folks contacted.





And there have been stories that some of the 25,000 tracers recruited have complained of being inadequately educated or having little to do.

Now, unverified figures obtained by Channel 4 News counsel that out of 4,456 confirmed Covid-19 instances have been reported to the test-and-trace groups between the start of operations on Thursday and Sunday.

Of these, simply 1,831 had accomplished the required varieties to offer details about their contacts both on-line or via a telephone name by the top of the weekend.

This quantities to 41 per cent of the full.

In the varieties, patients recognized a complete of 4,634 individuals who they believed they’d been in contact with over the last few days – a mean of round two and a half every.

The quantity of contacts who have been tracked down was 1,749, simply 38 per cent of the full.





If all 4,456 of the confirmed Covid-19 patients had comparable numbers of contacts, it means that as many as 11,200 folks might have been shut sufficient to them to change into contaminated over current days, of whom greater than 9,000 are but to be traced.