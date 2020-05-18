Coronavirus NY: COVID-19 testing begins at New York churches

New York City (WABC)– Abyssinian Baptist Church is among 11 churches throughout the city, in addition to Nassau County and also Westchester that will certainly start testing on Wednesday.

Northwell Health is dealing with churches to target testing in reduced revenue and also minority neighborhoods where there have actually been better prices of infection and also hospital stays.

A 2nd team of 13 churches will certainly open up for testing following week.

Starting today: a network of churches will certainly start supplying testing in reduced revenue and also minority neighborhoods struck hard by Covid-19 The testing is a collaboration with the state and also @NorthwellHealth and also will certainly consist of analysis and also antibodytesting You should have a visit. @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/wDU6Dh5N5d — Candace McCowan (@Candace McCowan7) May 13, 2020

This consists of COVID-19 and also antibody testing as authorities wish to consist of the infection in these more challenging hit neighborhoods.

As a number of areas of the state will certainly start stage among resuming Friday, the New York City city has yet to get to some pens that the guv is calling for to resume.

In New York City that consists of not having the minimum quantity of healthcare facility beds and also ICU beds offered.

In the Mid-Hudson valley and also Long Island, they are still battling to satisfy the very same 2 metrics prior to they can start to resume.

“Metric 2 is a 14 day decline in hospital deaths or fewer than 5 deaths in a three day average, we’re not there yet,” Nasaau County Executive Laura Curran stated. “We can only have, to meet this metric, 2 cases of COVID per 100,000 residents. We’re getting closer but as of the latest news i have we’re not there yet”

For those curious about testing at churches, you need to make a visit. They will certainly be doing analysis and also antibody examination on various days.

