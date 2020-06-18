Home Top Stories Coronavirus: Number of infected people providing test and trace contacts falls in...

Coronavirus: Number of infected people providing test and trace contacts falls in second week

By
Jackson Delong
Signs of decreasing observation of social distancing rules, as infected people report more close contacts outside their households

The number of people infected with coronavirus who provided contacts to the NHS Test and Trace system in its second week of operation fell to 4,366 from 5,407 in the previous week, new figures from the Department of Health have revealed.

However the total number of individuals asked to self-isolate for 14 days after being identified as having been in close contact with infected people rose from 26,985 to 40,690 over the same period.

