Coronavirus: Novak Djokovic hopes tennis stars will contribute to fund aiding lower-ranked players | Tennis News





Novak Djokovic hopes tennis stars will come collectively to assist lower-ranked players

Novak Djokovic hopes main tennis stars will contribute to a fund with the purpose of elevating up to £3.6m to assist lower-ranked players whereas the game stays suspended.

Djokovic has already been in contact with fellow ATP Player Council members Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal to talk about the monetary struggles players are dealing with in the course of the coronavirus-related shutdown.

Professional tennis has been suspended since March and there are issues particularly about players ranked exterior the highest 100.

The sport’s stakeholders – the ATP, WTA, ITF and the organisers of the 4 Grand Slams – have already been in talks to devise plans to present some help and Djokovic hopes top-ranked players will additionally contribute.

“I spoke to Roger and Rafa a few days ago and we had a conversation about the near future of tennis. How we can contribute to help lower-ranked guys who are obviously struggling the most,” Djokovic stated throughout an Instagram stay session with Stanislas Wawrinka.

“A majority of players ranked between 250 to 700 or 1,000 haven’t got federation assist or sponsors and are unbiased and left alone.

“Players hopefully will [also] contribute collectively to the aid fund that the ATP [and others] will distribute utilizing fashions and standards.

“You need to keep away from giving cash to a participant who suits into this class (low rating) however doesn’t want the cash in contrast to another person…hopefully between $3-4.5m (£2.4m to £3.6m) will be distributed to lower-ranked players.

“If we don’t have any events [in 2020], maybe next year’s Australian Open prize money can be contributed to the fund.

“I’m glad the tennis eco-system is coming collectively. Everyone realises the bottom of tennis. These guys ranked 250 onwards are those making the way forward for tennis.

“We have to show them they’re not forgotten. We also have to send a message to young players that they can live out of tennis when there’s a financial crisis.”