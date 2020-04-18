Coronavirus: No evidence that antibody tests show immunity, warns WHO

The World Health Organisation has actually called into question making use of coronavirus tests to show whether individuals are immune or secured from infection.

Expert epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove informed a rundown on Friday that the visibility of antibodies in the blood did not indicate that individual was no more in danger from the illness.

“We have no evidence that the use of a serologic test can show that an individual is immune or protected from infection,” she included.





And Mike Ryan, who leads the WHO’s Covid-19 group, stated there was thus far little evidence of supposed “herd immunity” amongst populaces subjected to the illness.

“A lot of preliminary information coming to us right now would suggest quite a low percentage of population have actually seroconverted to produce antibodies,” he stated.

“There’s been an assumption that perhaps herd immunity might have been attained, the bulk in culture might currently have actually created antibodies.

“I think the general evidence is pointing against that, so it may not solve the problem governments are trying to solve.”

Dr Ryan stated there was still ” a great deal of unpredictability” regarding the efficiency of antibodytests “Nobody is sure whether someone with antibodies is fully protected against having the disease or being exposed again,” he included.

“Plus some of the tests may have issues of sensitivity. They may give a false result.”





It adheres to records that the UK government paid £16m for antibody tests from two companies in China last month – only to discover they did not work.

Despite that setback, health secretary Matt Hancock said on 2 April that people who tested positive for coronavirus antibodies would be given “immunity certificates” to allow them to leave lockdown and return to normal life,

And on Friday the pharmaceutical giant Roche said it had devised a new antibody test which it hoped to make available in the UK and other European countries early next month.

The WHO said it hoped to issue guidance on antibody tests this weekend. “It’s a good thing that these things are being developed and available but they need to be validated,” said Dr Van Kerkhove.

Dr Ryan added that there were “serious ethical issues around the use of such an approach and we need to address it very carefully”.