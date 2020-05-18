Coronavirus NJ: Hundreds of people flocked to Belmar as beach badge sales opened for the season

NEW JERSEY (WABC) — Hundreds of New Jerseyans, feeling cooped up as a result of of restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, flocked to Belmar Saturday morning to buy beach badges for the season.

For the most half, people appeared to be adhering to social distancing tips as they lined up in droves outdoors Taylor Pavilion, the line stretching a number of blocks alongside the boardwalk.

“I hope everyone listens because it’s a terrible time right now and we have to do what we can so it gets better,” Judy Sulewski stated as she stood in line.

According to the city’s web site, badges are required for admission to Belmar’s seashores from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., on weekends solely from Memorial Day weekend till the full season begins on the third Monday of June, when badges are required each day till Labor Day.

On Thursday, Governor Phil Murphy announced that beaches would be allowed to open in time for Memorial Day weekend.

The governor on Saturday introduced an executive order allowing fishing charters and other chartered-boat services and watercraft rentals to resume.

