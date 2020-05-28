Coronavirus: Nightmare spreads through Russia’s care homes

Image caption



This care dwelling in Malakhovka close Moscow is closed to people and you want your temperature taken only to enter the reasons





When Alexei Sidnev watched the terror brought on by coronavirus at European care homes he knew he had to act quickly. Way back March, prior to any lockdown in Russia, he started sealing off both homes he conducts close Moscow and also buying-up protective clothing for employees.

“I don’t sleep much. It’s probably the hardest time of my life and I’ve been through perestroika and all the crises,” Mr Sidnev confides, remembering that the Soviet Union’s reform and eventual meltdown.

But while the company shares his own trials on social networking, the battle in Russia’s country care industry performs old-style, mostly behind closed doors.

“I know of many care homes right now fighting the virus, it’s just not public,” Mr Sidnev states )

BBC We do not possess the true image [of the epidemic]

‘In our place no-one does autopsies’

The narrative of a Covid-19 outbreak in the Vishenki house for the elderly at Smolensk, 400kilometers (250 kilometers ) west of Moscow, is 1 hint at the way that broader image may seem.

“What’s happening here is a nightmare,” that a carer told the BBC by phone, among dozens in the state-run house who are currently off ill after staff and residents captured coronavirus.

At that the beginning of the month, both residents and employees started catching Covid-19 in this house in Smolensk.

Image caption



Workers at the house in Smolensk state inhabitants were perishing Covid-19 in the start of the month





All people who talked to asked to stay anonymous because they would like to maintain their jobs.

“By 3 May lots of residents had a fever and they started dying,” the nurse remembered. “I think about eight people died and that’s just on my floor.”

She considers their “accompanying illnesses” were granted as their reason for death, instead of Covid-19. “In our place, no-one does autopsies,” she explained.

“No-one even told us there was Covid-19 in the home!” an orderly whined, in a distinct call. “We found out when the ambulances came and they were dressed in those suits.”

“We sent a lot of people to hospital,” she stated, also verified that other taxpayers had expired.

The local sheriff’s office didn’t respond to some BBC enquiry about deaths and of Tuesday Smolensk area had counted only 21 coronavirus deaths in complete.

Is Russia unusual in Europe? )

Across Europe, Fair care house inhabitants accounts for around half of coronavirus fatalities.

The amounts in Smolensk have been in accord with the unusually reduced total mortality rate which Russia is reporting in this outbreak, in approximately 1 percent.

The government claims that is down to early identification and treatment, although it only counts people discovered to have died of Covid-19 directly.

More from Sarah on Russia’s pandemic:

Media playback is unsupported in your apparatus Media caption Russian hospital employees say they’re “working without masks”

So is Russia any sort of exclusion to a shocking tendency?

The official headline is the nation used its few months’ grace to good effect, bracing before the full force of Covid-19 hit.

The government certainly advised care homes to stop group gatherings and restrict access in early April.

On 17 April, a telegram then recommended “full quarantine”, with carers living in at work for a fortnight at a time to reduce exposure to the virus.

“The statistics from the UK were terrifying and that helped places here hunker down, desperate not to let the virus in,” explains Elizaveta Oleskina, the head of the Starost’ v Radost (Joy at Old Age) charity that works with several state-run homes.

Starost’ v Radost Carers left everything, many of them stressed and in tears, and went to live at work. I think that’s a huge achievement

‘Nothing to cover us ‘

But the homes are funded from limited regional budgets and full quarantine is expensive as carers must self-isolate for a fortnight between shifts.

Staff at Vishenki said their home was already stretched to the limit before the epidemic, with even incontinence pads in short supply.

Managers did consider locking-down from 1 May, they said, then decided against it.

“The director said she had nothing to pay us with,” a nurse explained.

Image copyright

Vishenki care home Image caption



Workers at Vishenki say even before the pandemic funding was stretched to the limit





By then, coronavirus had already penetrated.

“When the elderly started getting sick, we guessed what it was and said it was time to quarantine,” a third employee recalled. “But the director said it was just flu, and we shouldn’t worry.”

The Smolensk governor’s office told the BBC its care homes had been informed of all government recommendations and were funded “in full”.

The Fear Factor

Covid-19 is now spreading through Russia’s care system.

“There are cases in places out in the Taiga, 300km from any town, and in a village care home where no Muscovite has ever been,” Elizaveta Oleskina explains.

Her charity says at least 95 homes have reported cases so far, out of 1,280 in total.

Many are old with large, shared rooms and bathrooms.

“If a home is big, the virus is like a forest fire – it spreads instantly,” Ms Oleskina warns, stressing repeatedly that the sector here is battling the same extraordinary challenges as the rest of the world.

But there is one very Russian factor.

A report by sociologists at Moscow’s Higher School of Economics describes what they call the “total concealment” of incidents in care homes, driven by a fear of prosecution for negligence.

On Tuesday, the prosecutor’s office announced it was looking into the situation at Vishenki; the director has already been cautioned.

‘We do not know death toll’

Alexei Sidnev believes in transparency, which means that everybody learns vital courses within this unprecedented emergency.

But the guy who conducts six centers known as Senior Homes close Moscow supposes that old habits die hard.

“We now know what happened roughly 30 years ago: we learned about it from an HBO series,” the businessman says, speaking to this Chernobyl atomic crisis and Soviet cover-up, lately dramatised on TV.

“The true amount of the death toll and what’s happening, we don’t really know,” he states. “Maybe we’ll find out later.”

Coronavirus at Europe’s care homes: