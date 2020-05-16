Coronavirus: Nigel Pearson worried about Premier League fatality if season resumes | Football News





Nigel Pearson has reservations about Project Restart

Watford supervisor Nigel Pearson has raised considerations about a coronavirus-related loss of life within the Premier League and urged warning earlier than a choice is made about whether or not to renew the season.

Clubs might be again in some type of coaching subsequent week following a Premier League assembly on Monday, when medical protocols might be mentioned and voted on, whereas the marketing campaign might be up and working once more by mid-June.

Pearson has some reservations about Project Restart and referred to as for a extra pragmatic method with the nation nonetheless very a lot within the grip of a pandemic.

“God forbid we have a fatality,” he mentioned in The Times. “People are closing their eyes to the menace.

“Yes, we would like to restart it but it’s got to be safe. We should be cautious. To ignore possibilities is foolhardy. It’s about safeguarding people’s health.”

1:43 Gerard Deulofeu has raised considerations about soccer returning Gerard Deulofeu has raised considerations about soccer returning

Pearson is worried about the “weight on expectations” which has been positioned on gamers by Boris Johnson and says “it is unreasonable to suggest that footballers and staff are obligated to make the nation feel better”.

“If I’ve got my cynical head on I’m concerned our potential restart coincides with the relaxation of the lockdown rules,” mentioned Pearson.

“We have to try to believe [Government] advice that we’re being given that we’ve reached the peak but there’s still an incredible number of people losing their lives through this.

“The loss of life toll within the UK is something between 33,000 and 38,000. That’s filling our stadium after which filling it half once more. It’s a sobering thought.”

Watford captain Troy Deeney additionally criticised Project Restart’s plans to renew the season, insisting he isn’t ready to place soccer above the well being of his household.