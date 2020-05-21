Coronavirus: Nicola Sturgeon lays out roadmap for easing Scotland’s lockdown from next week

Scotland will start to emerge from its coronavirus lockdown in phases beginning from next week, Nicola Sturgeon has mentioned.

The first minister confirmed a “careful” leisure of restrictions was deliberate from 28 May, permitting folks to sunbathe, meet members of one other family exterior and journey quick distances for train.

Construction websites will start to reopen however employees in different sectors will proceed to be inspired to remain at residence if they will work remotely.





There can be a gradual reopening of drive-through meals shops, and backyard centres and plant nurseries will be capable of begin working with social distancing measures in place.

Setting out the roadmap, Ms Sturgeon mentioned that any modifications to the lockdown “cannot be set in stone”, and warned the general public that the specter of a second wave of the virus remained “very real”.

She informed MSPs: “We will conduct formal evaluations no less than each three weeks to evaluate if and to what extent we are able to transfer from one part to the next, however we can be always alive to once we can go quicker, or whether or not now we have gone too far.

“It may be that we can’t do everything in a particular phase at the same time. A single phase may span more than one review period. Some measures may be lifted earlier than planned, some later.”

