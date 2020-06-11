Coronavirus: NHS test-and-trace system ‘not yet at gold standard’ as government admits one third infected didn’t provide contacts

The head of England’s coronavirus test and trace programme has admitted the system isn’t yet “gold standard”, as new figures showed that a third of people testing positive didn’t provide information on their recent contacts.

Statistics released by the Department of Health showed that in the first a week of the scheme, some 8,117 people were known tracers after testing positive, of whom just 5,407 provided details of the folks they had held it’s place in close connection with in recent days.

A total of 31,794 contacts were identified, and tracers managed to reach 26,985 of them – around 85 per cent – to tell them to self-isolate for 14 days just in case they were theselves infected and in danger of spreading the disease further.

More follows…