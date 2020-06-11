Coronavirus: NHS test-and-trace app cannot be used in crowded tower blocks, ministers warned

The troubled test-and-trace phone app won’t be ready for use in crowded tower blocks until at the very least the autumn, a local authority leader has warned.
Matt Hancock, the health secretary, has refused to put a romantic date on its introduction – after abandoning a planned mid-May launch – because of not known technical dilemmas.
Now London’s deputy mayor for fire has suggested you won’t be ready for the capital’s dense housing until later in the year at the earliest, due to the risk of the incorrect people being ordered to isolate themselves.
“We can all imagine what will happen if you have a tower block where you are reliant on Bluetooth,” Fiona Twycross told a London Assembly meeting
“You might get inaccurate readings from people who haven’t actually been in contact with people.”
Ms Twycross added: “It is more important that we get the app right for when we need it in the autumn, than rush it out before we’re ready.”
Arguing the physical contacting of people suspected to have been in experience of coronavirus carriers was more important, she said: “The test-and-trace and isolate programme isn’t reliant on the app – nor should it be
“We can’t have a system which it is entirely reliant on people having the right technology and downloading an app to protect the public.”