Coronavirus: NHS test-and-trace app cannot be used in crowded tower blocks, ministers warned

The troubled test-and-trace phone app won’t be ready for use in crowded tower blocks until at the very least the autumn, a local authority leader has warned.

Matt Hancock, the health secretary, has refused to put a romantic date on its introduction – after abandoning a planned mid-May launch – because of not known technical dilemmas.

Now London’s deputy mayor for fire has suggested you won’t be ready for the capital’s dense housing until later in the year at the earliest, due to the risk of the incorrect people being ordered to isolate themselves.





Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines

“We can all imagine what will happen if you have a tower block where you are reliant on Bluetooth,” Fiona Twycross told a London Assembly meeting

“You might get inaccurate readings from people who haven’t actually been in contact with people.”

Watch more

Ms Twycross added: “It is more important that we get the app right for when we need it in the autumn, than rush it out before we’re ready.”

Arguing the physical contacting of people suspected to have been in experience of coronavirus carriers was more important, she said: “The test-and-trace and isolate programme isn’t reliant on the app – nor should it be

“We can’t have a system which it is entirely reliant on people having the right technology and downloading an app to protect the public.”

left Created with Sketch.



right Created with Sketch.



1/18 Jack Dodsley, 79, with a carer in PPE at Newfield Nursing Home Tom Maddick/SWNS 2/18 Jackie Wilson, a healthcare assistant, wearing PPE prior to going into rooms Tom Maddick/SWNS 3/18 Jack Dodsley, 79, speaks to a carer at Newfield Nursing Home Tom Maddick/SWNS 4/18 Carers working at Newfield Nursing Home Tom Maddick/SWNS 5/18 A care worker wearing PPE opens a drink carton Tom Maddick/SWNS 6/18 Jack Dodsley, 79, sits with a carer Tom Maddick/SWNS 7/18 Jack Dodsley, 79, with a carer in PPE Tom Maddick/SWNS 8/18 A care employee wearing PPE Tom Maddick/SWNS 9/18 A staff member at Newfield Nursing Home looks after a resident SWNS 10/18 A carer wearing PPE runs on the speaker Tom Maddick/SWNS 11/18 A carer helps Jack Dodsley, 79, from his chair Tom Maddick/SWNS 12/18 A carer wearing PPE helps Jack Dodsley, 79 Tom Maddick/SWNS 13/18 A staff member at Newfield Nursing Home Tom Maddick/SWNS 14/18 A carer brings food to a resident at Newfield Nursing Home Tom Maddick/SWNS 15/18 Jack Dodsley, 79, with a carer in PPE Tom Maddick/SWNS 16/18 A staff member puts on PPE at Newfield Nursing Home Tom Maddick/SWNS 17/18 Jackie Wilson, a healthcare assistant, puts on PPE before she enters a room SWNS 18/18 A bench at Newfield Nursing Home Tom Maddick/SWNS

1/18 Jack Dodsley, 79, with a carer in PPE at Newfield Nursing Home Tom Maddick/SWNS 2/18 Jackie Wilson, a healthcare assistant, wearing PPE prior to going into rooms Tom Maddick/SWNS 3/18 Jack Dodsley, 79, speaks to a carer at Newfield Nursing Home Tom Maddick/SWNS 4/18 Carers working at Newfield Nursing Home Tom Maddick/SWNS

5/18 A care worker wearing PPE opens a glass or two carton Tom Maddick/SWNS 6/18 Jack Dodsley, 79, sits with a carer Tom Maddick/SWNS 7/18 Jack Dodsley, 79, with a carer in PPE Tom Maddick/SWNS 8/18 A care employee wearing PPE Tom Maddick/SWNS

9/18 A employee at Newfield Nursing Home looks after a resident SWNS 10/18 A carer wearing PPE runs on the speaker Tom Maddick/SWNS 11/18 A carer helps Jack Dodsley, 79, from his chair Tom Maddick/SWNS 12/18 A carer wearing PPE helps Jack Dodsley, 79 Tom Maddick/SWNS

13/18 A employee at Newfield Nursing Home Tom Maddick/SWNS 14/18 A carer brings food to a resident at Newfield Nursing Home Tom Maddick/SWNS 15/18 Jack Dodsley, 79, with a carer in PPE Tom Maddick/SWNS 16/18 A employee puts on PPE at Newfield Nursing Home Tom Maddick/SWNS

17/18 Jackie Wilson, a healthcare assistant, puts on PPE before she enters a room SWNS 18/18 A bench at Newfield Nursing Home Tom Maddick/SWNS

More follows…