Coronavirus: NFL developing facemasks with surgical material | NFL News

The NFL and tools firm Oakley are engaged on developing a facemask that accommodates surgical or N95 material in an effort to higher defend gamers from coronavirus once they return to the taking part in subject.

The NFL Players Association’s medical director Thom Mayer stated the brand new designs may see all the facemask lined by the brand new protecting material.

“Back in early March, I had suggested that we should consider novel and emerging ways to handle the helmets and the facemasks and the spread of the virus,” Mayer advised The Adam Schefter Podcast.

“And these guys, the bioengineers that we use and that the league uses – Oakley, as you may or may not know, does all the face visors for the league under contract – these guys got the bit between their teeth.”

The NFL has launched its fixture record for 2020-21, with the season at present set to start out at its regular scheduled time

As for the look and design, Mayer stated he’s nonetheless undecided which route the design will in the end go.

“They’ve got some prototypes; they’re doing really good work,” he stated.

“Some of them, once you first take a look at them, you suppose, ‘Gosh, no’ since you’re not used to seeing it; you are simply not used to seeing it.

“But they’re looking at every issue you can imagine, including when it fogs up. What do we do with that? These guys are used to dealing with this stuff.”

All group amenities have been ordered shut down as of March 25 as a result of coronavirus pandemic. The NFL will enable amenities to be reopened on Tuesday by groups which can be permitted to take action underneath state and native rules, however just for particular personnel.

Commissioner Roger Goodell outlined the principles governing the reopening in a memo to group executives and common managers on May 6.

Among the restrictions, groups can have solely 50 per cent of their workers within the facility at a time and not more than 75 folks, gamers are prohibited from group amenities until they’re present process therapy or rehabilitation, and no teaching staffs are allowed at group amenities throughout ‘Phase 1’.