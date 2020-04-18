Coronavirus news you might have missed overnight: Hospitals to run out of PPE, local councils face collapse and Trump stokes right-wing protests

The coronavirus pandemic continues to trigger chaos throughout the UK and world wide. Here’s your morning briefing of all the things you could have missed in a single day.

Hospitals to run out of protecting gear this weekend

Hospitals throughout the nation will run out of protecting robes this weekend and won’t have a “sustainable level” once more till mid-June, a leaked e mail has revealed.

The warning was sounded by a navy liaison officer introduced in by the federal government to assist coordinate the nation's ongoing Covid-19 response.





The e mail – which mentioned “most” NHS trusts would run quick – got here hours earlier than medics have been instructed to deal with sufferers with out robes if obligatory, and use plastic aprons in its place.

Previous steering had been to put on full-length waterproof surgical robes to shield in opposition to switch of the virus. But the shift got here as well being secretary Matt Hancock mentioned a “global shortage” of gear was making it troublesome to procure.

Fraudsters cashing in on pandemic to tune of £2 million

Scammers are increasingly using the coronavirus pandemic to cash in, experts have warned again – with estimates suggesting they have already creamed at least £2 million off vulnerable people.

Ruses range from crooks selling ineffective face masks door-to-door to emails purporting to be from the government demanding fines for breaking lockdown rules.

At least £2 million has already been lost to such schemes in the UK, Action Fraud said.

But it added the real figure may be far higher because victims often do not report such crimes.

Local councils face financial collapse in face of pandemic, town halls warn

Local authorities across the country are at risk of financial collapse if they do not receive help from central government, town halls have warned.

They say that rising outlays caused by the coronavirus outbreak – such as increasing social care capacity – have been exacerbated by a loss of income from money-making services such as parking and leisure centres.

The Local Government Association has now asked Whitehall – which has promised extra money – to foot the full bill to ensure authorities do not “fail”.

“It is good that the government has moved to provide some financial help to councils [but] additional funding is urgently needed to help councils get through this crisis,” said Richard Watts of the LGA.

Captain Tom Moore raises £21m for NHS

The Second World War veteran has now officially received more than £21m in donations for the NHS Charities Together through his 100th birthday walk.

The 99-year-old veteran, who completed his pledged 100 lengths of his garden on Thursday, originally only aimed to raise £1,000 to donate to healthcare workers dealing with coronavirus.

Now, after completing his challenge, Capt Moore, of Bedfordshire, has offered words of encouragement in the fight against Covid-19.

“At the end of the day we shall all be ok,” he said. “The sun will shine on you again and the clouds will go away.”

A petition to have him knighted has now been signed by 500,000 people, while a Spitfire salute has also reportedly been planned for his 100th birthday later this month.

Antibody tests may not show immunity, WHO warns

Coronavirus antibody tests – designed to show if a person has already had coronavirus – may not be proof of immunity, the World Health Organisation has said.

Just because antibodies are present in a person’s blood does not necessarily mean they are no longer at risk from the bug for a second time, epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove told a briefing on Friday.

The growing belief that those who suffer only a mild reaction to Covid-19 may still be susceptible in future comes as a blow to the idea that so-called herd immunity could be built up over time.

Football league games to be resumed

All matches in the English Football League – comprising the Championship, League One and League Two – are set to be resumed behind closed doors, the EFL has suggested.

No date has been given for when the season will continue but fans will be locked out, chairman Rick Parry said in an open letter to supporters.

Instead all games will be broadcast live on TV or online, he added.

It comes as the Premier League continues to discuss if and when it will resume.

Donald Trump posts tweets supporting anti-lockdown protestors

The US president has appeared to stoke demonstrations against life-saving social distancing rules in a series of states by tweeting his support for the protestors.

“LIBERATE MINNESOTA…LIBERATE MICHIGAN…LIBERATE VIRGINIA,” he wrote in a series of missives late on Friday. “And save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege!”

The unorthodox intervention came as protesters in Michigan, Ohio, North Carolina and demanded an end to lockdowns – even though they have been widely credited with saving lives.

Some protesters carried guns, waved Confederate flags and sought to frame the debate as a defence of constitutional freedoms.

State governors who have initiated the lockdowns insist they will not be bullied by the White House if it puts lives at risk.