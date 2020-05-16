Coronavirus news you might have missed overnight: Congress to allow remote voting for first time as worldwide death toll hits 300,000

More than 4.49 million folks have been contaminated with Covid-19 world wide and greater than 300,000 deaths have been reported.

In the UK, the official death toll stands at over 33,000 and over 233,000 circumstances have been recorded.

Here is your morning briefing of the coronavirus news you might have missed in a single day.

Congress to allow remote voting for first time

For the first time in its historical past, the House of Representatives will allow its members to vote remotely due to the coronavirus disaster.





Voting largely alongside celebration strains, members of Congress voted authorized proxy voting for all roll-call votes and enabled members to just about take part in committee hearings in the course of the pandemic.

It alerts a break from the physique’s 231-year guidelines, which require members to be bodily current to vote.

UK authorities and instructing unions informed to cease squabbling

The authorities and instructing unions have been informed to “stop squabbling” and are available to an settlement on a plan to reopen faculties within the UK.

Anne Longfield, the kids’s commissioner for England, inspired each events to agree to a protected, phased return to faculty, supported by “rigorous” Covid-19 testing of employees and kids.

Ms Longfield urged that every one youngsters ought to return to faculty earlier than the summer season, including: “We cannot afford to wait for a vaccine, which may never arrive, before children are back in school.”





Specially-trained canine to ‘sniff out’ coronavirus

Specially-trained “Covid-19 detection” canine might be used to detect coronavirus in contaminated folks, if a trial by British researchers goes to plan.

Canines are recognized for their acute sense of spell and and are already used to sniff out sure cancers and different illnesses.

Medical detection canine working with different illnesses can display up to 250 folks per hour.