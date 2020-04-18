Coronavirus news – live: WHO issues warning over UK antibody tests as NHS workers face months of PPE shortages, while Trump backs anti-lockdown protests

Good morning and welcome to the Independent’s rolling protection of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are this morning’s newest updates:

– The World Health Organisation has questioned whether or not antibody tests may assist the UK finish its lockdown, insisting they might not show if somebody is protected against reinfection. The UK has positioned the tests – which examine if somebody has had Covid-19 – on the centre of an eventual “back-to-work” plan to restart regular life.

– Thousands of UK docs and nurses are involved about insufficient provides of private safety gear (PPE) amid fears some hospitals may run out solely this weekend. A British Medical Association (BMA) survey of greater than 6,000 docs throughout the nation stated a big quantity of them stay with out the safety they should guard in opposition to Covid-19.

– President Donald Trump has insisted deaths from Covid-19 are a lot larger in China than within the US, regardless of official statistics portray a far completely different image. China has greater than 4 occasions the inhabitants of the US however has reported far fewer deaths, round 4,600 in contrast with greater than 32,000 within the United States as of late Friday afternoon.

– Hospitals in Japan are more and more turning away sick folks as the nation struggles with surging coronavirus infections and its emergency medical system collapses. The Japanese Association for Acute Medicine and the Japanese Society for Emergency Medicine say many hospital emergency rooms are refusing to deal with folks together with these struggling strokes, coronary heart assaults and exterior accidents.

– A senior clinician at Britain’s maiden Nightingale hospital has referred to as for navy experience to assist defend the psychological well being of employees and volunteers on the “exhausting” facility.

– Germany’s confirmed coronavirus instances have risen by 3,609 to 137,439, information from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious illnesses confirmed on Saturday, marking a fourth straight day of a spike in new infections.