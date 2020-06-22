Coronavirus news – live: Shielding to end for two million from August, as UK death toll rises by lowest daily increase since lockdown

As many as 23 US states, mostly in the South and West, are registering a rise in new reported cases compared to the prior week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, reports Oliver O’Connell from New York.



Most of the states reporting surging amounts of cases haven’t previously seen a peak and fall — this isn’t a resurgence of cases, but a continued increase.



Florida became the seventh state to hit 100,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Monday according to the state department of health. The daily number of cases reached a record 4,049 on Saturday, but that fell back on Sunday and Monday.



Governor Ron DeSantis have not made masks mandatory, but several cities have. Mr DeSantis said that local enforcement will be more effective than statewide penalties. Florida now has 100,217 confirmed cases, and much more than 3,150 officially recorded deaths.

