Coronavirus news — live: More schools abandon plans to reopen next week as rising UK infection rates spark fears of second wave

Here are the latest updates from the selection of countries around the globe, provided by Reuters:

SPAIN

Masterpieces by Velazquez, Goya, and Picasso could be enjoyed yet again now that the most crucial art museums in Spain’s capital have reopened for the first time in almost 90 days.

Madrid’s Museo del Prado opened its doors for 1,800 visitors who had to wear face masks and have their temperature taken before viewing what the museum called its “most iconic works”.

The special exhibition, entitled “Reunited”, includes a lot more than 190 works that were relocated inside the huge museum to streamline the flow of visitors, who must stick to a fixed route past Velazquez’s “Las Meninas”, Fra Angelico’s “The Annunciation”, and Rubens’ “Saturn Devouring a Son”.

INDIA

India surpassed Italy as the sixth worst-hit by the coronavirus pandemic after still another biggest single-day spike in confirmed infections.

The Health Ministry reported 9,887 new cases on Saturday, bringing the total to 236,657.

Most of the newest cases come in rural areas following the reunite of hundreds of thousands of migrant workers who left cities and towns after the lockdown in late March.

SOUTH KOREA

South Korea reported 51 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, mostly in the densely populated capital region as authorities scramble to stem transmissions among low-income workers who can not afford to stay home.

The figures announced by South Korea’s Centres for Disease Control and Prevention brought national totals to 11,719 cases and 273 deaths.

At least 42 cases were linked to door-to-door sellers hired by Richway, a Seoul-based health product provider.

Vice health minister Kim Gang-lip said the spread of the virus among Richway sellers was specially alarming as most of them come in their 60s and 70s.