Coronavirus news live: Latest updates as WHO warns pandemic ‘not over’ after surge in deaths

Investors must seize ‘enormous’ opportunity to shift to green future, UN envoy says

Investors have an “enormous” opportunity to finance a shift to a low-carbon future in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, UN envoy Mark Carney has said.

With November’s major climate summit postponed until 2021, the UK is backing a “Race to Zero” initiative to spur investors, cities and businesses, as well as countries, into making bolder pledges to cut emissions.

Mr Carney, who took on the UN climate finance and diplomacy role after stepping down as Bank of England governor in March, said governments must study on their failure to use the recovery from the 2008 financial crisis to rapidly decarbonise.

“You can’t wish away systemic risks and it’s much cheaper to deal with them upfront and mitigate them,” he said, speaking along side business minister Alok Sharma.

With major polluting countries still nowhere near cutting emissions in line with the 2015 Paris climate accord, diplomats are aiming to build momentum by securing commitments from business, finance and regional or municipal authorities.

At the “Race to Zero” launch, officials said nearly 1,000 companies, 449 cities, 21 regions, and 38 major investors had pledged to cut their net carbon emissions to zero by 2050 – a marked increase because the last climate summit in December.