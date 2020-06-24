Coronavirus news live: Latest updates as UK urged to prepare for ‘real risk’ of second wave

LiveUpdated
Medical experts have warned the UK must prepare now for the “real risk” of a second wave of coronavirus amid growing fears of a renewed outbreak this cold weather.
The warning came in an open letter published in the British Medical Journal after prime minister Boris Johnson announced the two-metre social distancing rule would be paid off to “one-metre plus”, allowing pubs, restaurants, hotels and cinemas to reopen from 4 July.
Australia has reported its first death in higher than a month, sparking concerns of a second wave which saw thousands in Victoria queue for Covid-19 tests and supermarkets impose new restrictions.
Finding a means to prevent or treat Covid-19 may be the overwhelming focus in medical research facilities around the world, and the rate of development and international co-operation is ‘unprecedented’, says Dr Shaun Fitzgerald.
Brazil’s far-right president Jair Bolsonaro must wear a face covering in public spaces, a judge has ruled as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to sweep the South American country, writes Matt Mathers.
Federal judge Renato Borelli Coelho Borelli ordered Mr Bolsonaro to wear a mask while circulating in the capital Brasília or face a fine of up to 2,000 reais (£308).
Earlier this week, the usa president another measure to prevent foreigners from entering his country, writes Lauren Crosby Medlicott in this piece for Indy Voices.
In an effort to prevent the spread of Covid-19, Donald Trump has – in his words – “extended a pause on some green cards and suspended visas for other foreign workers until the end of 2020.”
What seems, at first, to be considered a sensible decision to prevent further transmission of coronavirus in the world’s worst-hit nation will in actuality have an even more dangerous and long-lasting complication – fueling the fire of xenophobia.
Bulgaria will extend a state of emergency declared in response to the coronavirus outbreak until 15 July after another jump in new cases, the country’s health minister has said.
Bulgaria began to flake out restrictions to stop the spread of Covid-19 early in the day this month, but the other day it reported 606 new cases, its highest weekly rise because the epidemic.
Some 130 new cases have been reported today, bringing the total to date to 4,114, with 208 deaths.
The latest jump prompted health minister Kiril Ananiev’s decision to reimpose the mask requirement at all indoor public venues, including trains and buses.
He said the average daily number of people infected with coronavirus from 10 June to 24 June jumped a lot more than three times (from 26 to 84 cases in a single day) compared with the prior two-week period.
Mr Ananiev said the Black Sea state would not impose new measures or restore tougher restrictions, but would step up controls on social distancing, obligatory face masks indoors and certainly will keep travel bans for most countries outside the EU.
Sadiq Khan is planning to move the Greater London Authority and mayor’s office out of City Hall and in to Docklands in a bid to plug some of a near-£500 million gap left in the capital’s finances by the coronavirus crisis, political editor Andrew Woodcock reports.
The London mayor has launched a six-week consultation on moving the house of the capital’s government to a GLA-owned building in east London’s Royal Docks by having an estimated saving of £55 million over five years to be redirected to frontline services.
Guinness has been using hundreds of thousands of unused kegs of leftover beer to fertilise Christmas trees throughout lockdown, writes Sabrina Barr.
When lockdown began in Ireland, the Guinness brewery at St James’s Gate in Dublin paid off its operations to a small level to maintain its yeast stocks, initially it did so because the 1916 Easter Rising rebellion.
The firm retrieved millions of litres of stout beer and ale from pubs and bars that had closed their doors, repurposing leftover beer to fertilise Christmas trees as part of an environmentally friendly forestry project.
Tokyo has reported 55 new coronavirus cases – the highest tally in higher than a month after having a cluster of infections was found at an unnamed office in the Japanese capital.
The metropolis, with a citizenry of 14 million, has sought to keep new cases below 20 per day after Japan lifted circumstances of emergency on 25 May.
Tokyo has said it might re-impose restrictions if the figure crept up to 50 or even more – something which last happened on 5 May.
Speaking ahead of the latest figure was reported today, Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike warned of a “large number” as more positive test results followed a cluster of seven infections previously found at work.
She told reporters “clusters in the workplace have become a big problem lately” as people have emerged from the capital’s “Stay Home” initiative.
“Businesses like eateries are taking steps to create partitions and such, but it’s difficult to see what kind of precautions are being taken at offices,” Ms Koike said.
“The latest case tells us that offices can become clusters too, so we’d like everyone to think again about what a new normal for the workplace should look like.”
Ms Koike said that additionally to the most recent results from the office, a lot more than 10 cases emerged from group testing in Shinjuku – a location known for its nightlife – on Wednesday.
Top US health official Dr Anthony Fauci has warned of a “disturbing surge” in US cases.
Dr Fauci gave an “unvarnished view” of hawaii of the usa outbreak throughout testimony to the House of Representatives committee, saying the next couple weeks could be “critical” as the united states tries to bring herpes to heel.
Asked to give his diagnosis by committee chair Frank Pallone, who praised him for his candour, Dr Fauci said the situation in the usa is “a mixed bag”.
My colleague Andrew Naughtie has more with this below:
German health minister Jens Spahn has stressed Covid-19 remains a risk after the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia put two municipalities back into lockdown on Tuesday following an outbreak at a meatpacking plant.
Guetersloh and the neighbouring town of Warendorf became the first areas in Germany to fall back under lockdown measures that had been gradually lifted because the end of April.
Mr Spahn said the virus spreads very quickly again, as seen among church congregations and family festivities.
“That’s why it is important to keep making clear that even though numbers were low over many weeks, this virus remains.”
They include:
- Early check-in and late check-out will be tougher.
- Temperature checks on arrival could become the norm.
- Cushions and newspapers are likely to be taken off public areas.
- Pools may be restricted to one family at any given time.
Australia has seen its first coronavirus-related death in more than a month, sparking fears of a second wave of infections.
Victoria reported 20 overnight cases, taking hawaii tally to nearly 1,900 after recording 17 on Tuesday and 16 on Monday.
The upswing in new cases in Victoria has sparked fears of a second wave, with 241 cases in hawaii so far identified as community transmission, a rise of eight from Tuesday.
Concerns of a second spike in cases saw thousands queue for Covid-19 tests and supermarkets impose new restrictions.
Victoria has asked for the help of the country’s military, a spokeswoman for Premier Daniel Andrews said.
Those personnel will assist Victoria in enforcing a 14-day quarantine requirement imposed on all Australians and permanent residents returning from overseas.
Authorities believe the surge in new cases has been caused by family get-togethers attended by people who have mild symptoms.
Health leaders have written an open letter to the leaders of all of the UK’s political parties warning of the “real risk” of a second wave of Covid-19 infections in winter months.
Former chief scientific adviser Sir David King, meanwhile, has said lifting lockdown measures now is “extremely risky” after the prime minister announced the latest easing of restrictions on Tuesday.
Political correspondent Ashley Cowburn has more with this below:
Good morning, welcome to today’s coronavirus live blog. Stay tuned for rolling updates as we bring you the most recent on the Covid-19 pandemic across the globe.
