Coronavirus news live: Latest updates as UK urged to prepare for ‘real risk’ of second wave

Tokyo has reported 55 new coronavirus cases – the highest tally in higher than a month after having a cluster of infections was found at an unnamed office in the Japanese capital.

The metropolis, with a citizenry of 14 million, has sought to keep new cases below 20 per day after Japan lifted circumstances of emergency on 25 May.

Tokyo has said it might re-impose restrictions if the figure crept up to 50 or even more – something which last happened on 5 May.

Speaking ahead of the latest figure was reported today, Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike warned of a “large number” as more positive test results followed a cluster of seven infections previously found at work.

She told reporters “clusters in the workplace have become a big problem lately” as people have emerged from the capital’s “Stay Home” initiative.

“Businesses like eateries are taking steps to create partitions and such, but it’s difficult to see what kind of precautions are being taken at offices,” Ms Koike said.

“The latest case tells us that offices can become clusters too, so we’d like everyone to think again about what a new normal for the workplace should look like.”

Ms Koike said that additionally to the most recent results from the office, a lot more than 10 cases emerged from group testing in Shinjuku – a location known for its nightlife – on Wednesday.