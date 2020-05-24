Coronavirus news live: Latest updates as Trump plays golf and US deaths creep towards 100,000 mark

Conservative MPs have actually increase stress on Boris Johnson to do without his leading assistant amidst fresh claims that Dominic Cummings damaged lockdown guidelines greater than as soon as.

The Prime Minister has actually been advised to sack Mr Cummings after records appeared that the 48- year-old made a 2nd journey to County Durham, where his household lives, regardless of strict social constraints.

At the very least 6 Tories, consisting of popular 1922 Committee participant Steve Baker, stated Mr Cummings “must go”, yet Transport Secretary Grant Shapps stated records of a 2nd journey were “not true”.

The PM vowed his “full support” on Saturday to his under-fire principal advisor, that it arised had actually taken a trip 260 miles to the North East in March to self-isolate with his household while main standards cautioned versus long-distance trips.

Other Conservative MPs asking for Mr Cummings’ to be sacked consist of Sir Roger Gale, that stated: “While as a father and as a grandfather I fully appreciate Mr Cummings’ desire to protect his child. There cannot be one law for the Prime Minister’s staff and another for everyone else. He has sent out completely the wrong message and his position is no longer tenable.”

Caroline Noakes, Conservative MP for Romsey and Southampton stated: “There cannot be one rule for most of us and wriggle room for others. My inbox is rammed with very angry constituents and I do not blame them. They have made difficult sacrifices over the course of the last 9 weeks.”

Others that have actually additionally asked for Mr Cummings to go consist of: Simon Hoare, Damian Collins and Sir Peter Bone.