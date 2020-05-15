Coronavirus news live: Latest updates and cases as Covid-19 hits 35% of English homes

Good morning and welcome to the The Independent’s rolling protection of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the newest updates from throughout the globe:

– A brand new check to find out whether or not folks have ever been contaminated with coronavirus is 100% correct, public well being leaders within the UK have stated. The new antibody blood check is developed by a Swiss pharmaceutical firm. Prime minister Boris Johnson has beforehand referred to as antibody testing a “game-changer”.

– The worldwide loss of life toll is nearing 300,000, based on Johns Hopkins University figures. As of Thursday morning, 297,220 deaths had been recorded. There are 4,348,246 confirmed infections. The true determine is prone to be considerably greater as a outcome of discrepancies in definitions and reporting measures.

– President Donald Trump referred to as on governors throughout the nation to work to reopen faculties that have been closed as a result of of coronavirus, pointedly taking situation with Dr Anthony Fauci’s warning in opposition to shifting too shortly in sending college students again to class. The president accused Dr Fauci of wanting “to play all sides of the equation,” a remark that advised he’s tiring of the nation’s high infectious illness professional.

– Japan is anticipated to elevate a state of emergency throughout a big half of the nation on Thursday however the capital Tokyo will possible stay underneath restrictions till there’s a convincing containment of the coronavirus. Prime minister Shinzo Abe is scheduled to carry a news convention at 6pm (0900 GMT) when he’s anticipated to announce the lifting of the emergency in 39 of Japan’s 47 prefectures.

– Authorities in Wuhan, the Chinese metropolis the place the coronavirus pandemic first broke out, are planning to check all 11 million residents within the subsequent 10 days, Chinese media have reported. No official announcement has been made, however district officers confirmed receiving marching orders from town’s coronavirus activity power, the stories stated.

– Covid-19 might change into endemic like HIV, the World Health Organisation has stated, warning in opposition to any try and predict how lengthy it could preserve circulating and calling for a “massive effort” to counter it. “It is important to put this on the table: this virus may become just another endemic virus in our communities, and this virus may never go away,” stated Michael Ryan, the WHO’s emergencies chief.

– New Zealand unveiled a document NZ$50 billion (£24.5 billion) spending package deal on Thursday to revive an economic system hit by the coronavirus pandemic, however warned it will not be sufficient to cease 1000’s from shedding jobs and companies shutting. The large price range stimulus will goal infrastructure, healthcare, housing and wage subsidy schemes.