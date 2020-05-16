Coronavirus news Australia: investigation launched into nurse at Rockhampton aged care home – live updates | Australia news

18: 57
The head of the Covid-19 control payment, Nev Power, has simply stated that global traveling– and also associated companies– will certainly “take the longest to come back”.
Power informed Sky News today that friendliness and also the arts will certainly return reasonably quickly as components of the economic situation resume.
“Some of the parts that are going to take longer is anything associated with international travel, that’s going to take the longest to come back,” he stated.
18: 52
Trade preacher Simon Birmingham will certainly get on the ABC’s Insiders today, where he will definitely be inquired about Australia’s profession partnership with China, to name a few points.
18: 44
Investigation launched into Rockhampton nurse
The Queensland federal government has launched an investigation into the Rockhampton nurse that functioned at an aged care home that checked favorable for coronavirus.
The North Rockhampton nursing centre is presently in lock down, and also 193 individuals have actually thus far checked adverse. 35 low-risk citizens have actually been relocated from the home, AAP record.
The state’s primary wellness police officer, Dr Jeannette Young, stated authorities were examining the situations of the nurse’s screening.
This will certainly consist of why the female, that operated in the function location of the center, went back to function while waiting on her examination outcomes.
The wellness preacher, Steven Miles, stated it was inappropriate that the nurse had actually mosted likely to function while having signs of the COVID-19 illness.
“To have this happen in a Queensland Health facility is very disappointing,” he stated. “I have asked the director-general to covey to all 100,000 staff that they need to go above and beyond what the chief health officer has advised.”
The nurse did not supplying hands-on care to the citizens, Young stated.
18: 38
Good Morning
Welcome to the coronavirus live blog site for Sunday 17 May.
I’m Naaman Zhou and also I’ll be taking you via the early morning.
Health authorities are alerting Australians to approach their new-found liberties with care, for concern of triggering a 2nd wave of Covid-19
States and also regions have actually started raising limitations on exterior and also interior celebrations and also company procedures, adhering to weeks of actions to restrict the spread of coronavirus.
Deputy Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd on Saturday stated individuals can not manage to be contented.
“The pandemic is not over. The risk to vulnerable people remains significant,” he informed press reporters in Canberra.
Australian Medical Association head of state Tony Bartone stated there was still a danger the infection can flare as locations or tiny episodes.
The variety of situations in Australia stood at 7,036 on Saturday after 20 brand-new situations were reported over 24 hrs.
The casualty from the pandemic continued to be at 98.
The brand-new situations consisted of 11 in Victoria– which currently stands at 98– with 2 of those linked to the west Melbourne abattoir collection.
Elsewhere, a McDonald’s dining establishment in the north Melbourne residential area of Fawkner has actually taped an extra instance, with the electrical outlet’s collection expanding to 11.
There was just one brand-new instance in Queensland, with 193 individuals checking adverse for the infection at the North Rockhampton Nursing Centre after a nurse was identified with the illness on Friday.