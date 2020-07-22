Coronavirus news and live updates from around the world

California exceeded New York as the state with the most coronavirus cases in the United States. However, while New York reached its coronavirus peak within a month, California saw a sluggish develop to the rise, according to Johns Hopkins University.

As New York was among the very first states to be struck with the rise, it did not have much time to prepare, according toDr Mizuho Morrison, an emergency situation doctor in SouthernCalifornia

.

However, as New York went through its rise and ultimately bent the curve, she states medical professionals in California were discovering from their New York coworkers and putting strategies in location to handle its rise.

“In emergency medicine, we actually call this time to prepare the golden hour. So we had that luxury,” she stated.

“Based on what our colleagues were learning and essentially teaching us in live time from New York, we had time to develop impressive surge plans. Our new triage systems were actually stopping patients before they even enter the hospital, separating out those that may have Covid symptoms. We’ve separated our ICU and in-patient wards, and have ramped up outpatient telemedicine,” she described.

However, Morrison states that she is fearing the upcoming influenza season, which might make complex things, particularly when states and schools begin resuming and individuals return to work.

“We have rapid influenza testing, but rapid Covid testing is not so robust. We don’t have enough of it. We really reserve it for those patients who’re coming to the hospital. As flu season begins to hit, because the symptoms and presentation is so similar, it’s going to be difficult for us to decipher, is this Covid or is this influenza?” Morrison stated.