Coronavirus: Newborn Mexican triplets test positive in ‘unprecedented’ case

Newborn triplets in Mexico have tested positive for coronavirus in an “unprecedented” case, based on local health authorities.

Medical experts are investigating if the disease might have been passed on through the mother’s placenta all through pregnancy.

Two of the babies, one boy and something girl, are in a reliable condition in a hospital in San Luis Potosí state.

But the second boy is receiving treatment for a respiratory condition.

Scientists believe the case may help highlight how the virus is transmitted.

A spokesperson for the state’s Health Safety Committee said contagion in multiple births was not detected anywhere globally so the case could be investigated.

A very small amount of newborn babies have been proven to pick up herpes after birth, but health officials say they do not believe this is what happened in this case.

State Health Secretary Mónica Liliana Rangel Martínez said: “It would be impossible for them to have been infected at the moment of birth.”

However, the parents are currently being tested, with authorities saying they may have already been asymptomatic.

The babies were born prematurely on 17 June, but details have only been recently released.

Mexico has recorded more than 185,000 coronavirus cases and 22,584 deaths because the country’s first case on 28 February.