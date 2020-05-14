Coronavirus: New Zealand reopens with midnight barbers queues

Thousands of companies in New Zealand have reopened on Thursday because the nation relaxes its coronavirus curbs, with some hairdressers seeing in a single day queues around the block.
Shops, cafes, and public parks are all open because the nation strikes into Level 2 of its restrictions, described as a “safer new normal”.
New Zealand has reported no new instances of the virus up to now three days.
Authorities say the prospect of neighborhood transmission is now very low.
People are allowed to start out seeing their mates and households once more, with a restrict of 10 folks.
Professional sport is again on the menu – albeit with security measures in place. And for these eager to let off steam after a protracted lockdown, gyms have reopened too.
There have been experiences of crowds at purchasing centres in some components of the nation, however for some a quiet catch-up on the waterfront was the very first thing on their minds.
New Zealand has seen 1,497 confirmed instances of Covid-19 out of a inhabitants of round 5 million folks, in keeping with Johns Hopkins University figures. Twenty-one folks have died, and fewer than 90 are nonetheless sick.
The nation had already eased some restrictions in late April, permitting takeaway meals retailers and a few non-essential enterprise to re-open.
Though workplaces reopened on Thursday, folks have been urged to proceed working from residence the place doable, to assist keep away from a second wave of infections.
To the aid of many dad and mom, college pupils will be capable of return from Monday.
Bars are closed for now, however will probably be again in enterprise from 21 May.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been broadly praised for taking swift motion early on within the international pandemic.
“We’re going hard and we’re going early,” Ms Ardern advised the general public in mid-March. “We only have 102 cases, but so did Italy once.”
Beaches, waterfronts and playgrounds had been shut on 26 March, as had been workplaces and faculties. Bars and eating places had been additionally closed, together with for takeaway and supply.
Imposing among the world’s hardest restrictions on journey and exercise helped cease instances arriving in New Zealand from abroad. But it additionally struck a heavy blow to the nation’s tourism-dependent financial system.
Ms Ardern has described financial circumstances because the worst because the Great Depression within the 1930s.
As a part of a price range on Thursday, the federal government introduced a NZ$50 billion (£24bn; US$30) Covid-19 restoration fund to assist cushion the nation’s losses within the months to return.
