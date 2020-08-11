Coronavirus: New Zealand locks down Auckland after cases end 102-day run



Restrictions had actually been raised in New Zealand after the nation practically removed the infection.





New Zealand has actually put its biggest city back into lockdown after tape-recording 4 new Covid-19 cases, ending a 102- day streak without a regional infection.

A three-day lockdown was promptly enforced in Auckland after the cases were validated.

The 4 new cases are all members of a single household. None had actually taken a trip just recently.

The constraints will enter into result on Wednesday, as authorities rush to trace contacts of the household.

Auckland locals will be asked to remain at house, big events will be prohibited, non-essential services will be shut, and some social-distancing constraints will be reestablished in the remainder of the nation.

New Zealand has actually fared much better than other nations, tape-recording 1,220 validated cases and 22 deaths considering that the infection gotten here in lateFebruary

.

Before Tuesday, New Zealand had actually gone 102 days without tape-recording an in your area transferred case of Covid-19, among the couple of nations to reach such …