Coronavirus New Zealand: Jacinda Ardern floats idea of four-day week to boost economy post-lockdown

A four-day week may boost the economy and assist staff obtain a greater work/life steadiness, Jacinda Ardern has recommended, as New Zealand resumes enterprise following an eight-week coronavirus shutdown.

Ms Ardern, who has been broadly praised for her dealing with of the pandemic, says {that a} shorter week and extra public holidays geared toward selling home tourism could present a much-needed carry to the nation’s economy within the coming weeks.

In a video recorded in Rotorua, one of the nation’s foremost vacationer hubs in North Island, Ardern stated a lot had been learnt in regards to the flexibility of working from house throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.





“I hear heaps of individuals suggesting we must always have a four-day work week. Ultimately that basically sits between employers and staff,” she stated in a Facebook Live broadcast.

“But as I’ve stated there’s simply a lot we’ve learnt about Covid and that flexibility of individuals working from house, the productiveness that may be pushed out of that.

“I’d really encourage people to think about that if you’re an employer and in a position to do so. To think about if that’s something that would work for your workplace because it certainly would help tourism all around the country.”

Tourism is significant for the New Zealand economy and is value round 6 per cent of GDP, in accordance to authorities figures. One in eight Kiwis works within the sector, which introduced in $16.2 billion (£eight billion) in 2019.

New Zealand lifted its nationwide lockdown final week having recorded simply 21 Covid-19 associated deaths, with an additional 1,553 confirmed instances, in accordance to Johns Hopkins University.

Schools reopened for youngsters on Monday after the federal government dropped the nation’s coronavirus alert system down to “Level 2” at the start of May.

While lockdown restrictions have been eased, New Zealand’s borders stay shut to vacationers and foreigners, having closed on 23 March.

They is not going to reopen till the director-general of well being “is satisfied that the risk of imported cases from overseas has reduced significantly”, the immigration workplace stated in updated guidance on 13 May.

Holders of work, pupil and customer visas who have been resident within the nation earlier than 2 April have been granted computerized extensions, whereas purposes from these already in New Zealand will probably be prioritised over candidates from abroad, the immigration workplace added.

This will make it tougher for Britons who had been planning to to migrate to New Zealand for work and journey.

There have been up to 20,000 British nationals residing, working or travelling in New Zealand prior to lockdown, in accordance to official figures, many of whom travelled again to the UK throughout the pandemic.