Coronavirus: New Zealand cuts research in Antarctica to keep it virus free

Image copyright

Getty Images Image caption



Antarctica is the one virus free continent in the world





New Zealand’s research institute in Antarctica is scaling again the variety of tasks deliberate for the upcoming season, in an effort to keep the continent free of coronavirus.

The authorities company, Antarctica New Zealand, informed the BBC it was dropping 23 of the 36 research tasks.

Only long-term science monitoring, important operational exercise and deliberate upkeep will go forward.

The upcoming research season runs from October to March.

“As Covid-19 sweeps the planet, only one continent remains untouched and [we] are focused on keeping it that way,” said Antarctica New Zealand in a statement.

Image copyright

Getty Images Image caption



Scott Base will see rather a lot much less exercise this 12 months





The organisation’s chief government Sarah Williamson mentioned the journey limits and a strict managed isolation plan had been the important thing elements for conserving Scott Base – New Zealand’s research facility – virus free.

“Antarctica New Zealand is committed to maintaining and enhancing the quality of New Zealand’s Antarctic scientific research. However, current circumstances dictate that our ability to support science is extremely limited this season” she mentioned.

Coronavirus: Why are they isolating in Antarctica?

Covid-19 complicates journeys residence from Antarctica

One director on the Antarctic Research Centre mentioned the choice was “not a huge surprise”.

“It’s certainly the right call in our minds,” Associate Professor Rob McKay told news outlet Scoop.

“Antarctica’s an isolated environment – if you had a medical emergency with a high number of people sick, you just don’t have the capacity to deal with it. And with close-quarter, confined environments, it’s kind of like living on a cruise ship down there.”

Earlier in April, Australia announced that it would scale back its activity in the 2020-21 summer season. This included lowering operational capability and delaying work on some main tasks.